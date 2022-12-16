Could Chelsea hijack Arsenal’s deal for Mykhalo Mudryk?

Now that January is only around the corner, the nerves are starting to get jittery about Arsenal getting their top transfer target of Mykhalo Mudryk.

Up to now, we have assumed that the Ukranian was very keen on joining Arteta’s revolution, especially as he keeps talking about the Gunners, but it would hardly be a big surprise if other top clubs were also keen on signing him, and, according to Calciomercato, it is Chelsea who are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Mudryk.

Just this week, the Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin admitted there were talks about the midfielder, but hinted that there was more than one English clyb involved in the bidding. He said to The Athletic, he said: “To be honest, I do not know. At the moment, we are quite far from what we want and what clubs propose.

“It’s not so far but it is not what we need. We have discussions. One club, another club, they negotiate. We are in the process. Will it close this month? I don’t know. It is maybe 50-50 with regards to the winter transfer window. I don’t want to talk about figures now. We are in discussions. We have interest from some English clubs and we are in the process.”

“Every day, I read about another English club,” he added. “If you believe the newspapers, it is all of (the English clubs). But to be honest, it is true as I have had contact from many clubs. A lot of them are involved in this process.”

So maybe Mudryk coming to Arsenal is not so cut-and-dried after all? Should we be worried?

Darren N

—————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids