Could Chelsea’s Cole Palmer threaten Bukayo Saka’s England place at the Euros?

Ignoring the London and Premier League rivalries for a moment, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea signed him from Manchester City, and what a success he has been! In 17 league games, he has made 13 goal contributions. Given his stats thus far this season, one could argue that he is almost certain to make the England Euros squad and will play a significant role. Some England fans are so sure of this that they have begun pushing the agenda that Palmer is better than our Bukayo Saka, and Gareth Southgate should consider starting him instead of our No. 7.

Darren Bent believes that despite the buzz around Palmer, Saka is still performing well, even if some believe he has been struggling. Of which, true to Bent’s claims (as you’ll see below), statistics imply Saka has been decent. In 28 games, the Hale End graduate has 9 goals and 11 assists; he is still enjoying a successful season. The ex-PL star believes Palmer should be in England’s Euros squad, but he doubts he will start ahead of Saka.

Bent said on talkSPORT, “Saka’s been doing well. Arsenal are up there; they’re fighting at the top of the table, so he’s been very good. I’m going to stick with Saka.

“I think he [Palmer] should go [to the Euros], but he’s never going to start ahead of Saka.”

For those who want Palmer to bench Saka, we get that you believe the Chelsea player is performing better, but playing in such a high-stakes competition requires experience and familiarity, which Saka possesses. In recent international duties,

Saka has made the England Three Lions’ right wing his own, just as he has at Arsenal. He has already demonstrated that he can be relied on to perform, and I believe Southgate recognises this. Don’t be surprised if Palmer spends the majority of his time on the bench if he makes the squad.

