Could Danish international Kathrine Kuhl still be at Arsenal Women on February 1st?

Many expected Kathrine Kuhl to leave Arsenal Women this winter. The young Danish midfielder has struggled to establish herself at the club. In the second half of last season, after failing to feature prominently in the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, she left on a loan deal to join Everton, where she made 10 WSL appearances.

At the end of the 2023-24 season, Kuhl returned to Arsenal. After Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova’s ACL injury whilst on international duty in July 2024, it was thought Kuhl would finally get more playing time. However, she has only made a 7-minute cameo appearance in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Kuhl deserves to play more, and even her national team coach, Andree Jeglertz, alluded to that last year, saying, “It’s not a catastrophe, but it’s clear that this situation can’t continue for too long. We’ll see what happens when the winter break ends.

“Of course, Kathrine needs to play football matches and perform for her own development. There’s fierce competition within the national team, and she’s well aware of that. However, I will never say that if you don’t play for your club, you won’t play for the national team.”

Some thought it was just Jonas Eidevall who wasn’t playing her, but Renee Slegers also hasn’t given her much game time.

Interestingly, amidst gossip that midfielder Kuhl could leave for Everton, Renee insinuated that she’s not leaving. I don’t know about you, but I got that impression from these comments:

“Katherine Kuhl is also in the building training with us.” The emphasis on Kuhl being part of training suggests she’s still seen as part of the project amidst rumors about her future. Had Renee not highlighted Kuhl’s training, the 21-year-old would not have been in many peoples minds.

Kathrine Kuhl is rumoured to be leaving Arsenal this winter, but don’t be shocked if she doesn’t. Though if she stays hopefully she gets opportunities to fight herself into relevancy at the Emirates Stadium.

What do you think Gooners? Don’t you think Arsenal need to play Kuhl or let her go on loan or transfer?

Michelle M

