Could defensive offering break barriers in Arsenal’s Partey pursuit?

Arsenal are believed to be offering Atletico Madrid their choice of Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette or Lucas Torreira as part of the deal to sign Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have been strong in the chase of the Ghanaian this season, with the midfielder thoroughly impressing throughout, including dominating performances against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Reports on his possible switch to the Emirates have increased over the recent months, but the latest offering could well tempt the Spaniards.

Bellerin is highly rated across Europe after breaking into the Arsenal first-team back in 2014 and earning his stay there.

The 25 year-old is very much believed to have his best years ahead of him, and playing in Spain could well improve his chances of getting more international caps, having been limited to only three thus far.

Lucas Torreira wouldn’t be the worst option for Atletico either, with his ability to fill the gap left by Partey, although they are obviously not the same player.

Lacazette has also been linked with a switch to El Estadio Metropolitano previously, and should they decide to cave and finally allow Partey his wish, and allow him to join us, they may as well take a player who would boost their options also.

The Express doesn’t state just how much money would be on offer along with any of these players, but that may be up for negotiation upon response from Diego Simeone’s side.

Would any fans be disappointed to lose any of the trio on offer?

Patrick