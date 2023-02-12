Could Edu help Arsenal get this next sensational Brazilian starlet? (plus video)

Imagine how good Arsenal’s attack would be if Neymar joined them. Hopefully, Neymar joining Arsenal isn’t a pipe dream given that the “Next Neymar”, not the PSG one, is rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates.

So, who exactly is the next Neymar?

Athletico Paranaense’s 17-year-old attacker, Vitor Roque, has been christened the “Next Neymar.” And he isn’t just the next Neymar; he has admitted that the Brazil international is his inspiration.

“Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are my role models; the two have inspired me,” Vitor Roque said in an interview with Globo Esporte, as per TransferMarket. “Neymar because of his presence in Brazilian football and Cristiano Ronaldo because of his hard work, he is an extraordinary human who is never satisfied.”

His outstanding statistics have piqued the interest of not only the media, but also a slew of European clubs. In 7 appearances for the Brazil U-20 team in the South American Championship, he has 6 goals and an assist.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in him, but their financial difficulties may prevent them from capturing him in the summer, after his 18th birthday, when he will be allowed to move to Europe.

Arsenal has a golden opportunity to sign him now that Barcelona’s chances are in doubt. Many people are hoping that Edu’s Brazilian connections will help convince the teenager to become a gunner in the summer.

Arsenal may receive not only a striker but also a right winger as part of his deal. According to Goal Brazil, PSG, Newcastle, and Chelsea are all keeping an eye on the Brazilian prodigy.

Have a look what you think of Roque below….

