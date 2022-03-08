Could Edu persuade this brilliant Brazilian to join the Arsenal project?

Arsenal’s Technical Director Gaspar Edu was recruited from Brazil and has been instrumental in bringing many South Americans to the club, of which the most impressive was his first signing Gabriel Martinelli.

Well we may need his help again, as according to Calciomercato, both Arsenal and PSG are interested in signing the Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who started his career with Flamengo. He has been in Europe for three years, he played his first season at Milan before moving to Ligue 1 with Lyon.

He has been extremely impressive and has scored 16 goals in 55 games for the French giants, and will not come cheap, but at just 24 he fits Arteta’s profile comfortably.

Obviously Paqueta is more likely to win trophies if he moved to PSG, but having proved himself in Ligue 1 he may want to move to the best League in the world to show his worth. Also Lyon may not be keen to let him go to a rival.

So, I think Edu needs to go and speak to his compatriot and sell him Arteta’s project, and if we can guarantee him Champions League football as well, that could be the clincher…

Go on Edu, go get him….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –

