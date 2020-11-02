Could Elneny become Arteta’s Jordan Henderson?

Will Elneny become our Jordan Henderson? by ThirdManJW
I have never once imagined this, but could Elneny become a key player for us? For me, he’s just put in a MOTM performance against United, and formed a brilliant partnership with Partey in the game. I was tempted to give it to Partey, who was also excellent, but he did lose it a few times when dribbling… if I am being hyper critical.
Like many Arsenal fans, I was happy to keep Elneny as a squad player, but if he had left, it wouldn’t have bothered me. He’s been out on loan, was a cheap signing, and had never really done much in an Arsenal shirt. I do feel he has been unlucky though during his Arsenal career.
Elneny has always been consistent, no major mistakes, but nothing spectacular either. Which was unfortunate for him, because he joined us towards the end of Wenger’s reign, deep in regression, at a time when we badly needed someone spectacular. He became known as Mr. Sideways, given that was the direction of most of his passes, and then like many Arsenal players at the time, he soon felt the wrath of the fans. Which led to less game time, before a loan move to Besiktas. It was hard to imagine he had a future with us.
I see a lot of similarities with Henderson’s time at Liverpool, and Elneny’s at Arsenal. His signing didn’t seem to impress their fans as well. Like Elneny, Henderson was a consistently hard worker, never their worst player, but never their best either. Also, like Elneny, it looked as if his time was up when he was told to find a new club. But Henderson decided to stay, and fight for his place, and now look at him! He has become a key player, and club captain. You notice when he’s not in their midfield. Many still don’t rate his overall abilities, but in regard to how Liverpool play under Klopp, Henderson is so important. Elneny seems to be on a similar path to success at Arsenal now.
From what I can tell, Elneny suits how Arteta wants to play. Hard working, defensive responsibility, mobility, with attacking intuition when needed. I would argue that he’s been our best player this season so far. His consistent performances are right up there with Gabriel, and Saka, in my opinion. And rightly so, he’s now getting more game time. Arteta isn’t afraid to drop under performers, as he has clearly noticed Elneny’s performances. Xhaka is slightly underperforming, and Ceballos is not doing a lot, and so Elneny is now reaping the rewards. I can’t think of a poor performance from him this season. Given his mobility, and Partey’s, which is key, I hope to see these two starting together regularly.
Elneny is also making a lot more forward passes as well, I imagine something Arteta has worked on, which is making him more of a complete player. If Arteta continues to put his trust in him, I think Elneny will become a key player. Despite improving under Arteta, Xhaka has zero mobility, which one cannot change, and Ceballos is only a loan player, who is very inconsistent. So Elneny has a fantastic opportunity to cement a place in the starting XI. For this season, at the very least.
Is Elneny becoming a key player for us? Could a partnership with Partey be the future?
ThirdManJW
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would like to see elnanay and partey combination again. It worked very well yesterday.
Great game from a player I admit I thought was done.
Whilst I think he is most definatley an option against bigger teams where we need more defence I would still like to see a more creative CM next to partey against the less difficult teams
Elneny was very creative yesterday alongside Partey. If you watched their movements well, when Partey attacked, elneny dropped back to cover and vice versa, they understood themselves very well and both of them were everywhere on the pitch. They were 2 powerful work houses in that midfield. In 92nd minute, elneny was still pressing hard
Elneny Along with Partey and Gabriel was on top form yesterday.
I’ve noticed Elneny is used in the triangles that Arteta uses playing out from the back and it was quite effective yesterday allowing the team to bypass who ever was marking him .
Personally I don’t think in the long run he is good enough and would love to see a santi type player playing along side Partey but that is not taking anything away form him as he never lets us down and as been on top form the last few games he’s played .
I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves because Firstly he only cost 2 mill(or somewhere around that and secondly he was an Arsene signing which some fans can’t stand giving him credit for when it’s due.
Seeing we was told he would never where an Arsenal shirt again from some self proclaimed worldly experts he’s not doing to bad .
Arteta has got his first eleven the way they performed yesterday the team picks itself Elneny looks like a new player. Well done Arteta WELL done Arsenal
Enough of this santi obsession please. Yes he was a fine player and one of our bests and a beast, there’s less and less technicality in the game of football these days. Yes man City had a David silva also in the same mould but Liverpool won the league by 18 points without any santi type of player in the midfield, they all understood the basics of their games and executed their game plans to near perfection. Arsenal was pretty close to that perfection yesterday bar a few improvements needed from our front 3. We already now have a balanced midfield with Partey and elneny imo.
The players were brave yesterday. They played like Warriors.Our players must believe they are capable of beating any team.
We played more direct and by doing so chances will definitely be created.there were few back passes and sideways passes.Eleny was superb yesterday he was everywhere.
I love how Holding bullied Rasford.
If we continue with this we will Partey every week.
Aaah yes that great how holding bullied Rushford. We both know Rushford is quality and can outpace holding. But from the start holding made sure in his tackles he left something on rashford and threw him off his game. Reminded me of the good old arsenal days with more hard men
Elneny was excellent yesterday. It was not only his defensive duties which he performed admirably but I was impressed by his forward passing and composure on the ball, again I believe a Arteta effect. MA should be given full credit along with Elneny for having improved him, he is as good as a new signing. Hope MA gives him a well deserved rest on Thursday to be fit and roaring for the Villa game on Sunday. He had a magnificent burst of energy in the 92nd minute which is such a sight to see and shows his commitment and energy. Along with Gabriel and Partey he was the shining light and one must also not forget the role of Holding, he along with Gabriel was a commanding presence in the Arsenal defence.
There is something that has gone unnoticed. Elneny’s partnership with Bellerin and Pepe. Take a look at the goals that Arsenal scored against Sheffield (Saka) and Rapid Viena (Auba). They are almost carbon copies. In each case Pepe runs with the ball, passes it to Eleneny while Bellerin runs behind the defensive with Elneny releasing a perfectly timed and weighted pass. Bellerin then lays it on for a simple finish.
Nice observation
Elneny doesn’t have Henderson’s physical presence or fouling technic, but you put your finger on it with ‘mobility’ as he just keeps going for the whole match in the way that Ramsey does. His passing has improved along with positioning & movement off the ball. One area of criticism (if I’m allowed) is his shooting from distance which is poor, although he did score a great goal pre season so I have my hopes that he may yet become the complete midfielder and a Petit to Partey’s Vieira.
…and of course has great hair, which Henderson could never achieve.
😂😂😂👍Good one
Excuse me don’t be insulting. Elneny can defend, pass, play, dribble, control a ball, technically very good, intelligent all the things Henderson isn’t
I said it before and I will say it again I will choose Elneny over lazy Xhaka.
Xhaka isn’t lazy at all, but he’s slow and unable to turn quickly enough to make recoveries without fouling the player who just swept passed him.
And yes, I’d prefer Elneny on his current form.
Elneny is simply the cog of that team, he is the only midfielder who can decongest a high press and actually effectively press, a carzola player can, play but, can he actually decongest a high press with his stamina? key factor you aren’t considering is work rate, ground covered, he’s the only unique midfielder who can actually play with any combination of midfielders and any formation, when he’s there the ball moves foward from his give and goes, e.g against liverpool epl game, he did well with xhaka but xhaka is immobile, therefore was replaced with ceballos, he is the balance that made ceballos move forward and create chances for lacazette in that game, he allowed partey to move forward wuth the ball in the wien game, same to ceballos in the sheffield one, something both xhaka and ceballos couldn’t do in the leicester game, that’s the DIFFERENCE he has the necessary technique and game play for current football that actually is effective in all formations and tactics, notice ALL gamea this season he hasn’t started we’ve actually struggled, FACT his partnership with partey, that is if MA will allow will be one of the strongest in the league, he actually covers more groun d than Kante, we arsenal fans never really annalise that midfield, and role executed, because clearly he’s the COG of that team
Elneny and Partey is almost similar to Gilberto and Viera.
Xhaka can never run and mark like how Elneny did to Shaw at the 91st minute.
Arteta should stick to that central midfield base, please! 🙏
I don’t know why Elneny’s performance doesn’t surprise me.. Maybe coa i’ve always rated him after his stunner for us against barca in the Ucl.. He just always needed to be used the right way and in the right system and shown belief from his coach.
He always seemed to be a scape goat in the Wenger era cos he wasn’t so spectacular. But the guy never gave anything short of 100%.
He and Partey bossed the midfield against Rapid Vienna, but I always wanted to see them together again, and Arteta went back to Xhaka against Leicester.
Thank Goodness he played yesterday in place of Xhaka.
I laughed when he was on some fans’ outgoing list during the transfer window, cos I knew Arteta needed him. And he’s starting to repay that trust and belief the coach has in him.
People like Elneny are very important in a midfield setup cos he keeps things ticking, he doesn’t overdo things, and releases the ball on time unlike Xhaka who thinks slowly when on the pitch.
Elneny still has a lot of good to offer.
More shall it continue.
COYG.. Bring on Villa
What I’m more excited about is that Arteta recognised that with how kept singing elneny’s praise after the game and I hope he doesn’t change that midfield pair of Partey and Elneny moving forward. Little wonder the first epl match xhaka drops to the bench, our midfield becomes more fluid and back passes reduce drastically. Those two bossed the midfield at Old Trafford so much that Arsenal felt like the home team. So there you go senor Arteta, you’ve fixed both our defence and midfield, what’s left is for our front 3 to start finding their scoring boots once again. And yes I prefer the front 3 of Auba, Laca and Willian. Pepe can keep using the cup games to build his confidence. Let’s see how folarin balogun does as a sub for Laca in one of these games or let’s see him start a cup match instead of nketiah, from his exploits with the youth team, he might be an untapped gem on our hands. Also I hope when martinelli returns, Arteta gives him a chance in the first team. One thing I must give to Arteta though is how ruthless he is, he’s not afraid to drop anyone. Was skeptical about mustafi starting that game as well but I’m sure Arteta recognised mustafi’s error in the last game and was as glad as I am when holding became available again.
I never thought I’d see an epl match with xhaka on the bench but voila the miracle has happened at last and we’re reaping the rewards. More of this please Senor Arteta.
Elneny has been brilliant for us this season so far. I will always appreciate & acknowledge improvement, and that is what Elneny has achieved. He rarely loses the ball, he doesn’t complicate passes, very mobile, no rush tackles therefore avoids putting his game under pressure of being booked. He allows his fellow midfielders to express themselves. He’s the perfect partner for Partey. I will always pick consistency & hardwork over price tag alone. Keep up Elneny, you deserve the recognition & praise.