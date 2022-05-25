Emile Smith Rowe fought his way into contention for the England senior team with a thoroughly impressive opening few months of the campaign before losing his first-team spot to Gabriel Martinelli, and he has now been snubbed for Gareth Southgate’s latest Three Lions’ squad.

The midfielder was amongst the contenders for Arsenal Player of the Season before the emergence of his Brazilian team-mate, who took his opportunity with both hands after Emile Smith Rowe came out of the game with Manchester United in December with a knock.

Martinelli remained ahead of ESR in the pecking order for the remainder of the season, something that was hard to disagree with due to the former Ituano forward’s amazing form also, but Smith Rowe must be wondering how much playing time he is in line for next season with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabi all in contention for his favoured roles (before considering the possible arrival of another potential forward also).

The 21 year-old is happy to reiterate his love for Arsenal, but he must have some doubts about his role in the side, especially considering how consistent he was when he was in the side only to find himself benched for long spells.

I hope that his latest snub by Southgate won’t play on his mind, with him set to return to the England Under-21s for the upcoming internationals, as he is an important player for our present and future in my mind, and one we would severely regret losing if we our hand was forced.

Do you think ESR could have his head turned after his recent run on the bench? Will he be hurt at losing his England spot?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section