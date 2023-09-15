Could Fabio Vieira be Arsenal’s new Santi Cazorla?

What a playmaker Santi Cazorla was in his fine Arsenal days. His ambidextrous dribbling and impressive shooting ability made him a danger to opposing defenders. It’s about seven years since Santi Cazorla last played for the Gunners, and even so, some who watched the Spaniard play were left amazed. It was disappointing that for the last two years of his period at Arsenal, he didn’t play because of his never-ending injury problems.

Since then, Gooners have been waiting to see if Fabio Vieira could be growing into the Cazorla role. Why say so? Vieira is emerging as a vital playmaker for the Gunners; he’s been influencing Arsenal’s attack like Cazorla could. In Arsenal’s last two games, the Portuguese contributed three goals.

For weeks, many have urged Arteta to give the Portuguese a shot in Arsenal’s starting lineup, and who knows, he could be a constant creator of chances in Arteta’s team. With Havertz not adding much to Arsenal’s attacking play and Vieira being promoted into the starting 11, Martin Odegaard will be relieved of most creative responsibility.

Cazorla used to, at times, drop to play in a central midfield role alongside a defensive midfielder to help balance the midfield. At times, Vieira might imitate that drop and play alongside Rice.

For Vieira to fully thrive in the Premier League, he’ll need to show that he can handle the physical rigours of the league. While there have been worries about his midfield strength, his performance against Oxford United in the FA Cup in January, when the Gunners won 3-0, demonstrated that he could withstand tackles.

Vieira’s ball control and adaptability, reminiscent of Cazorla, make him a strong possibility for a bright future in Arteta’s midfield. Nonetheless, at 23, he still has room for improvement.

Although Emile Smith Rowe is also a viable candidate for a midfield role, Vieira’s recent performances create a persuasive case for him to earn the spot alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Could Arsenal have another Cazorla in the making?

Sam P

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…