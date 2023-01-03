Could Franck Kessie be the perfect backup for Thomas Partey at Arsenal?

After the transfer window closed last summer, one thing was clear: Arsenal needed to sign an attacker and a winger this winter. This transfer agenda was intact throughout the first half of the season, but it appears that after Gabriel Jesus’ injury, this agenda was abandoned, but was it?

If I were asked this question, I’d say Mikel Arteta is probably too wise to ignore his midfield’s needs, even if replacing Gabriel Jesus is unavoidable. Arsenal’s midfield is currently strong, but we know this because Thomas Partey has managed to stay fit.

Yes, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka have been outstanding, but the foundation of their brilliance is Partey’s defensive alertness in midfield. God forbid Partey gets injured anytime soon, but consider what’s at stake: a chance to win the Premier League.

Arteta must provide dependable cover for the £45 million star. When it comes to covers, ESPN pundit Craig Burley believes Arsenal can “steal” one from Barcelona.

Franckie Kessie, who has only made six starts for Xavi since joining Camp Nou last summer, could be the ideal replacement for Partey. “Again, he was surplus for Barcelona (left on the bench against Espanyol),” said Burley of Kessie’s frustrating situation at Barcelona.

“Would they get him on loan? It would be terrific cover. But does he want to go from being cover at Barcelona to cover at Arsenal?”

Kessie was a mainstay in AC Milan’s starting eleven before moving to La Liga, guiding them to the Serie A title; could Arsenal be the club where he resurrects his promising career?

