Could Gabriel Jesus be Arsenal’s secret weapon against Everton?

Hey, the 2023–24 PL is finally coming to an end this weekend! Match day 38 will feature consecutive matches starting at 4 p.m. UK time this Sunday. The title race will finally decide between Manchester and Arsenal. City can win it with a win over West Ham; our Gunners can win it with a win over Everton and the Citizens fail to win.

Arsenal fans will be cheering their Gunners to a famous win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium while simultaneously staying informed about the Manchester City vs. West Ham match at the Etihad. Hopefully, the result at the Etihad favors Arsenal, as it seems like everything will be just fine at the Emirates.

Our Gunners look really strong right now, and their head-to-head record against Everton is impressive, so it seems like they’re in a good position to secure another victory against the Toffees. It’s worth noting that alongside the impressive form, there’s an interesting statistic that might pose a pleasant dilemma for Mikel Arteta when it comes to team selection for the upcoming game. Surprisingly, Mikel Arteta might have Gabriel Jesus as his secret weapon in that game.

Gabriel Jesus has scored eight Premier League goals against Everton – more than against any other opponent.#ARSEVE — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 17, 2024

he Brazilian striker hasn’t been playing as much lately, but his past performances against Everton really make a strong argument for him starting the game. The former Manchester City player has an impressive record against the Toffees, scoring eight goals in the Premier League against them, the most he’s scored against PL opposition.

That said, Everton’s league campaign has been quite challenging, but I don’t think they’ll let Arsenal off easily. They might put up a good fight. That’s why it’s crucial to consider Jesus’, who shines against them, as a player who has the potential to emerge as a hero in this fixture. Arsenal merely needs to defeat Everton, and if it necessitates Mikel Arteta to think creatively, he should embrace the challenge. All in all,

