Could Gio feature for Arsenal Women in first WSL clash of 2023 against Chelsea? by Michelle

Tomorrow’s match is set to be both Arsenal & Chelsea’s biggest clash this WSL season so far, with both neck and neck at the top of the WSL leader board and both securing their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals, at the top of their groups. Arsenal & Chelsea could not be more evenly matched.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has been very busy in the January transfer window after an injury-laden first half to the season for our Gunners, culminating in the ACL injuries suffered by Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema in November and December taking them out for at least the rest of this season.

Arsenal have so far announced the signings of Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl and Sabina D’Angelo in January and they will no doubt be settling into London, the squad and getting to know their teammates so it’s a little soon to expect to see them on the pitch just yet. As Eidevall himself said about Pelova and the other new players when asked how they were settling in, in his pre-Chelsea presser: Good. Yeah, it’s early on in the process, of course, but you’re going to see that she has all the qualities that we signed her for. She’s very good on the ball, has good balance, is good at receiving the ball in small spaces, has a lot of good pressing triggers, and runs a lot for the team. So that looks all very, very promising. But with her and with all the new players, of course, you move to a different country. You get into a different culture. You get into a new team. We know that time is important to build relationships and they will all need to do that but the start has been very promising.

But could we see young Brazilian Gio on the pitch? Arsenal have brought Gio back from a loan-spell at Everton where she has played in numerous WSL matches this season, and settled into UK life, culture, etc, so she could hit the ground running for Arsenal. With the tweet below from Arsenal’s official Twitter account, we can be hopeful can’t we?!

Ready for tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/EJdHF6Wdtu — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 14, 2023

Who do you expect to be in the line-up for tomorrow? Are you hoping to see Gio on the pitch? I know we do!

