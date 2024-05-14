Could goalkeeper D’Angelo’s short spell at Arsenal Women be coming to an end?

Could Sabrina D’Angelo’s short spell as a Gunner be coming to an end this summer? It’s possible, especially if there’s any truth to the rumours about Arsenal Women’s summer plans.

Taking a look at our Arsenal Women goalkeepers… Manuela Zinsberger is the first choice, and signed a new contract with the club earlier this year.. There are some Gooners who have doubts about her, but head coach Jonas Eidevall has played her the most, suggesting that she’s the one he trusts.

D’Angelo, the Canadian international, hasn’t been able to make it into Arsenal Women’s first team. Ever since she joined Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2023, after spending four years with Swedish side Vittsjo GIK in the Damallsvenskan, she hasn’t had many opportunities to prove her worth as a Gunner, though she’s shone a glimpse of brilliance in the few chances she got.. Admittedly, Sabrina D’Angelo is regularly on the squad list for the Canada National Women’s Team (CANWNT), but she is generally on the bench, therefore not first choice for her country either – I’m not trying to be harsh, just stating a fact.. Unfortunately, it now seems she may have to go.

Apparently, Jonas Eidevall is still eager to bring in a top-notch goalie. He made a strong effort to sign Manchester United’s Mary Earps last summer but, unfortunately, it didn’t work out. However, it seems like this summer he’s on track to secure the signing of the Aston Villa goalie, Dutch international Daphne van Domselaar.

Villa are saying goodbye to their head coach, Carla Ward, at the end of the season, and it seems like they might also be saying farewell to their star goalkeeper. According to a BBC report, Arsenal are interested in the Villa shot-stopper. Notably, Tim Stillman of ArseBlog also notes that there’s a possibility of a potential incoming transfer, involving Daphne van Domselaar, which might result in Sabrina D’Angelo leaving the club. However, there hasn’t been any official news on that matter yet (regarding D’Angelo leaving).

Ultimately, if Domselaar signs, she will definitely become Arsenal’s top choice, fulfilling Eidevall’s wish for another top-notch goalkeeper. I think this would be a good move all-round.

What are your thoughts on this Gooners?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….