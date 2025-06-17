Could Hale End Graduates’s future at Arsenal lie on the left wing?

Ethan Nwaneri may have unlocked a new position as he continues to feature in the ongoing European Under-21 Championship. Following a breakthrough season with Arsenal, the English starlet is now representing his country in the U21 Euros in Slovakia.

While he is yet to register a goal or assist, he caught the eye during a lively substitute appearance in England’s opening match. He was then handed his first start of the competition in a recent draw against Slovenia, though the position he played in may have surprised many Gooners.

A new role under Carsley’s guidance

For Lee Carsley’s side, Nwaneri started on the left of midfield in a 4-2-2-2 formation. Harvey Elliott occupied the opposite flank, with James McAtee and Jonathan Rowe leading the line. As the match progressed, Nwaneri’s role evolved into that of a traditional left winger, tasked with stretching the play rather than cutting inside.

He featured in that role throughout the first half before shifting to the right wing in the second. While his performance did not set the game alight, there were clear positives on display.

Versatility could open new pathway into Arsenal’s XI

Nwaneri became known for his versatility during his breakthrough campaign. Although naturally a number 10, he spent much of the season deputising for Bukayo Saka on the right. However, with no clear route into the starting eleven, especially as Saka and Martin Ødegaard returned to full fitness, his game time dwindled.

The potential to now operate on the left flank could provide another valuable string to his bow. With Lee Carsley already trialling him in that role, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to explore the same. Uncertainty around the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli adds further intrigue, particularly if Arsenal do not secure a new wide option this summer.

There are currently no indications that Arteta is planning such a tactical shift, but it raises an interesting question: would Gooners welcome Nwaneri as a left-wing option next season?

Benjamin Kenneth

