“Could have been 3-0 up before half-time” Pundit praises Arsenal for their win against Bournemouth

Paul Robinson believes Arsenal were superb in their win against Bournemouth and could easily have scored more goals in the game.

Arsenal continued their outstanding form in 2024 with a 3-0 win against the Cherries, who had been tipped to cause them problems.

Mikel Arteta’s side has overcome most of their tough opponents this year, losing just one league game and drawing one, while others have ended in victories.

These are the final games of the season, and some neutrals still think Arsenal will struggle to win games like the match against Bournemouth.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side was in stunning form and was a menace to the Cherries from the beginning of the game.

Bournemouth was required to defend with their lives from the start, and they did well, yet Arsenal still found a way to take the lead and score two more goals in the game.

After the fixture, Robinson said on the BBC:

“3-0 probably puts a bit of gloss on the score line, but Arsenal were the better team and could have been 3-0 up before half-time. Bournemouth came out in the second half a different team but Arsenal couldn’t have done anymore today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This was a stunning performance from our boys, who once again showed they are a group serious about winning the league.