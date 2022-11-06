“Could have been more convincing” Darren Bent reacts to Arsenal’s win at Chelsea

Darren Bent has hailed Arsenal for their brilliant performance in their 1-0 win at Chelsea this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side proved they are one of the top clubs in England now with another hard-fought victory.

The win means they are above Manchester City at the top of the league table for another week.

It puts them in a good position to triumph at the end of this campaign and we expect their confidence to have received a major boost.

Bent believes they could have won with a more convincing scoreline. The ex-striker tweeted:

“Great team performance. Could have been More convincing but brilliant away performance. Chelsea very poor lack cutting edge and ideas.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The performance against Chelsea fills us with nothing but pride and it clearly shows this Arsenal team is special.

It is a blessing that no one considers us the favourite to win the title yet because that will reduce the pressure on us.

We expect our players to stay focused in our next few games before the World Cup break starts.

If we remain top by then, we will have a great chance of finishing inside the top four at least.

For now, it is important to recognise we have won nothing yet and we must remain attentive to winning one game at a time.