Could Havertz and Jesus become Arsenal’s deadly duo up front?

Everyone will be eager to see what Kai Havertz offers in the PL next season. Arsenal’s splash of £65 million is a move that has left many with questions about his signing. Some didn’t understand why Arteta spent that much on a player who had failed to find consistency in the Premier League with Chelsea. But Gooners should take solace in the fact that the Arsenal boss has an eye for talent and knows what he’s getting from the German.

German journalist and ex-Kiverpool stalwart Dietmar Hamman tells Lord Ping that PL fans will see the best of Havertz next season, but interestingly, he advocates for him to be played in the forward line as one of the front 2. Hamman also adds that the 24-year-old could be the player to get the best out of Gabriel Jesus (another Gunner with much to prove next season), as he expects the two to form a deadly partnership in attack.

“I think Kai Havertz’s best position is up front, just off the main striker,” Hamann said.

“I think he’ll play with Gabriel Jesus up top. Arsenal are a team that likes to pass the ball a lot more than Chelsea, and I think that will suit Havertz.

“We will see the real Havertz that we saw at Bayer Leverkusen when he was 17 and scoring important goals. I remember when he was still in school and Havertz scored a goal that stopped Bayer Leverkusen from being relegated. Havertz is the player to watch out for; he’ll be a different player this season coming.

“Havertz would play better with an out-and-out number nine, someone like Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, or Robert Lewandowski, as they keep defenders occupied, which gives Havertz the space he needs.

“Gabriel Jesus drifts wide, but we’ve seen how brilliant of a player he can be, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them link up well together.”

The hope is that at Arsenal, with Kai Havertz reverting to playing at midfield like he did at Bayer Leverkusen, he could return to his world-class status. In his finest season (the 2018-19 season) at Leverkusen, he managed 17 goals in 34 games.

