Could Kai Havertz really be Arsenal’s new Van Persie?

Arsenal is set to kick off their 2023–24 league season with a clash against Nottingham Forest. Hopefully, they start on a high and thrive with the new additions to their squad. One of the additions who could impact Arsenal this new season is Kai Havertz.

According to Bacary Sagna, who was a great Gunner not so long ago, the German international is the player he feels can give Arsenal the same as hi ex-team-mate Robin Van Persie offered while at the club.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned a £65 million swoop for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz a few weeks ago.

The German failed to live up to his expectations at Stamford Bridge, and faced a lot of criticism for not producing in front of goal in terms of numbers of assists and goals.

However, the ex-Arsenal star is optomistic that Havertz will thrive at Arsenal as the next Robin Van Persie, as he was quoted by the Mirror as saying).

“Kai Havertz played well in the number nine, especially against big defenders. I was expecting him to suffer physically, but he’s a clever player.

“He’s like Robin van Persie in the way he uses his body; he can cross, and he’s technically very good. He could have scored, but he created lots of chances, which is a positive.”

Among the signings Arsenal have made, Kai Havertz has been under so much scrutiny, and only a few are confident he will thrive at the Emirates. But Gooners should hope Mikel Arteta has a good plan for him.

If the 24-year-old can find a footing at Arsenal, he could take them to the next level, there’s no doubt about that, but will he score as many as the great Van Persie?

We will have to wait to find out if this is another masterstoke from Arteta or not.

Daniel O

