Could Havertz’s incredible form dissuade Arsenal from buying a new striker?

Considering Kai Havertz’s impressive form in attack, will Arsenal still pursue a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window? Some Arsenal fans find themselves pondering this rather peculiar question.

Examining Arsenal’s attacking line-up in recent months reveals Havertz’s consistent deployment as the striker. In his unique style, he has brilliantly spearheaded the Arsenal attack during the Premier League run-in.

Impressively, in the last 11 league games, the 24-year-old has managed to score eight goals and provide five assists.

Frequently, Chelsea used the £65 million Arsenal recruit as a striker, but he didn’t have the same impact as he does now.

If you were to ask any Gunner about where they prefer Havertz deployed, they would likely suggest playing him in attack as he has never seemed so comfortable in Arsenal’s midfield.

It appears that Mikel Arteta has shifted his focus away from Havertz playing as a midfielder. He is now eager to bring in a top-notch midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in his midfield.

So what will Havertz’s fate be amidst the potential arrival of a top midfielder and the much anticipated striker signing in the summer? Given his impressive progress under Mikel Arteta in just a few months (finally showing signs of a striker), one can only imagine how much he will continue to improve with further coaching at Arsenal.

It raises the question of whether Arteta should consider forgoing the move for a striker and sticking with the German as his No. 9.

While the lack of a top striker signing may cause some disappointment, Arteta could potentially use the funds to recruit a top winger and an attacking-minded midfielder to support Martin Odegaard. If Arteta opts not to sign a striker because of Havertz, could that be a viable option?

Daniel O