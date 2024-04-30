Could Havertz’s incredible form dissuade Arsenal from buying a new striker?

Considering Kai Havertz’s impressive form in attack, will Arsenal still pursue a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window? Some Arsenal fans find themselves pondering this rather peculiar question.
Examining Arsenal’s attacking line-up in recent months reveals Havertz’s consistent deployment as the striker. In his unique style, he has brilliantly spearheaded the Arsenal attack during the Premier League run-in.
Impressively, in the last 11 league games, the 24-year-old has managed to score eight goals and provide five assists.
Frequently, Chelsea used the £65 million Arsenal recruit as a striker, but he didn’t have the same impact as he does now.
If you were to ask any Gunner about where they prefer Havertz deployed, they would likely suggest playing him in attack as he has never seemed so comfortable in Arsenal’s midfield.
It appears that Mikel Arteta has shifted his focus away from Havertz playing as a midfielder. He is now eager to bring in a top-notch midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in his midfield.
So what will Havertz’s fate be amidst the potential arrival of a top midfielder and the much anticipated striker signing in the summer? Given his impressive progress under Mikel Arteta in just a few months (finally showing signs of a striker), one can only imagine how much he will continue to improve with further coaching at Arsenal.
It raises the question of whether Arteta should consider forgoing the move for a striker and sticking with the German as his No. 9.
While the lack of a top striker signing may cause some disappointment, Arteta could potentially use the funds to recruit a top winger and an attacking-minded midfielder to support Martin Odegaard. If Arteta opts not to sign a striker because of Havertz, could that be a viable option?
Daniel O
Well I don’t know what MA thinks. Maybe he does think we need a prolific striker. I believe that we do. Kai has improved but he isn’t the answer up front in my opinion. Up front seems to be his best position though
“Incredible” form is NOT the same as saying Havertz HAS been both good and productive.
How I WISH our precious language was not so easily, lazily and commonly misused. Sigh!
I’m not sure an up top all out striker suits our style of play but they said that about Haaland to City.
Anyway I found a helpline for totts supporters in their time of despair, it’s- 0800 10 10 10 ( 0800 won nothing, won nothing, won nothing) 😊
The club needs to be very objective on Kai Havertz. Is he good enough to be the main CF? If not, will he be sold or benched? Both of which are hard for a player on 300k+ weekly
If Odegaard is injured Havertz is the guy to step into his role as an attacking midfielder which is where he made his reputation in Germany.In terms of priorities for next season we need a LB, a DM and someone who can operate effectively across the front three.Hato of Ajax, Fofanna of Monaco or Zubimendi and Williams of Athletico Bilbao are players who could meet our requirements.There are numerous others, but Hato is a must as he is regarded as a generational talent by Dutch pundits, press and his fellow players