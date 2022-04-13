Could in-form Reiss Nelson still end up as a star at Arsenal?

Arsenal loanee starting to impress on loan
With a year left on his current contract, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson will be wondering at which club he’ll be playing football next season.
That destination looks unlikely to be at the Emirates Stadium. But his recent performances and an upward trajectory from here on might force Mikel Arteta into a strong consideration.
The 22-year-old scored his first Eredivisie goal of the season and provided two assists in Feyenoord’s 4-1 win against Heracles.
Reiss Nelson for Feyenoord against Heracles:
1 goal ⚽️
The win keeps the Dutch side third in the Eredivisie, 11 points behind the league leaders, Ajax, after 29 matches.
After having failed to establish himself in the first team of his current employers, Nelson is finally making sure that he’s one of the most noticeable players on the Feyenoord teamsheet.
His current form has put him on a decent eight goal contributions from 26 games in the Dutch League.
Reiss Nelson in his last 7 games:
2 goals
4 assists
12 chances created
2 Big chances created
19 dribbles completed
90% pass completion (182/202)
43 duels won
Arteta currently only has three natural wingers in Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe.
With Pepe’s future in limbo, having just the likes of Saka and Martinelli won’t be a good idea, especially if the team gets a place in the illustrious Champions League.
Thus, acquiring a winger should likely be in Arsenal hierarchy’s thoughts. If Nelson can prove that he can be consistent, the Gunners can save millions and focus on more priority positions such as the center midfield and the center forward position.
The Hale End graduate will be pleased with his recent displays. But if he still wishes to don the colors of Arsenal Football Club, he will need to prove it before it gets too late.
A couple of good games in a second rate league is not the answer to Arsenals problems
Right now with a 20 man squad we can get away with just 5 quota players. Ramsdale White Holding ESR and Nketiah. With next seasons expanded 25 man squad (plus Saka/Balogun U21) Arsenal will need 8 quota players. Martinelli will be quota next term. If we get Saliba back we can let three of Nketiah Niles Bellerin or Nelson go
Took his time huh! Great that he’s performing.
Damn, can’t believe we sacked Emery for Arteta. Looking at what Emery has done before his stint with us and after, his record speaks truth.
Emery wasn’t given half the chances Arteta’s got.
21/22 – CL semifinal (Villarreal)
20/21 – EL winner (Villarreal)
18/19 – EL runner up (Arsenal)
15/16 – EL winner (Sevilla)
14/15 – EL winner (Sevilla)
13/14 – EL winner (Sevilla)
Very impressive. Remember the players Emery had? He still had Mustafi, Özil, Kolasinac, all the players we ended up paying to leave. Emery wanted Zaha, Sanllehi brought Pepe. Guendouzi was impressive.
Treating Emery so poorly while blindly believing our rookie manager is the new messiah is something hard to accept.
As I read repeatedly on JA, getting the best out of the players is what Arteta is paid to do. So was Emery who couldn’t control the dressing room. Granted, he was at the club during a difficult time when Sanhelli had a senior role but it is still important to remember that he had all the experience and couldn’t make it count.
@SueP,
But let us not forget that if the issue of Emery was losing the dressing room, most of those same players have been expelled by the current regime.
Meaning that:
Emery = lost the dressing room because of toxic players
Arteta = was given free hands to cast away toxic players even if it meant that ARSENAL had to pay them to leave
This beckons the question, was Emery given the same chance to exile toxic players, no matter the cost, as Arteta got?
I mean anyone CAN get rid of players. Problem is that it will cost the club money. For Arteta it has not been a problem (Auba, Özil, Sokratis, Kolasinac..). When Emery was here, I don’t remember him being able to rip up anyone’s contract..?
Wait till May.
If Emery wins the Champions league then great.
However if Villareal does not win the CL then Emery’s achievement will be getting Villareal into the Conference League.
If Arteta gets top 6 then Arteta will have out performed Emery this season and Arsenal will have made the right decision.
So Arteta would have outperformed Emery if he finishes 6th after spending £150m? You sure know how to talk t*rash
No matter what happens from now on, Villarreal are already winners.by reaching the 1/2 of the CL,Emery has earned his club a lot of money.
I think his language was the only downside on hindsight, people not being able to comprehend fully what he wanted to achieve and what his game plans were. And he inherited possibly the worse arsenal squad and still managed to get 5th on the table while playing europe and getting to the final is praise worthy. I too believe now that he was sacked in a hurry and wasn’t given enough time. Nad he wss not the manager but head coach, far less player management permissions. I do like Arteta though, the things he wants to achieve in his game plans, in his words, but I think he took risks sending so many players on loan and not keeping backups. Looks poor from the managerial point of view. I still think he can do well in the future. We can’t just go manager shopping every season tbh. With some good players we have, and if Arteta can get some good signings this summer, I believe arsenal can be more competitive.
I agree Emery was hard done by. He missed CL by one point despite playing 15 European games while Arsenal has played no European games at all this season. And yes his lack of English made him a laughing stock. Emery’s niche is in Spain. Arteta despite two dreadful 8th place finishes was retained because the Club has finally realised transitioning post the 20+ year Wenger reign is going to take time. Year one of the process has actually over achieved by competing for top 4. If Arteta gets top 6 or better he deserves to stay next season. 7th and he must go. It would be ironic if we end up getting 5th again. Two Spaniards 4 years 400mill and we go from 5th , 8th,8th to 5th. Moving forward standing still 🙂
Emery was hounded out by many fans and Ozil. This is similar to what Arteta is currently facing after losing only two games, despite having a good run before the international break
Both Emery and Arteta had to inherit Aubameyang/ Lacazette who don’t really fit into their systems and were brought by Wenger/ Gazidis/ Kroenke. This is why I consider Conte and Tuchel lucky to have Kane/ Havertz/ Lukaku as their main CFs
If Arteta survives this season, I’d like to see how his own CF plays in his system. I think he wants to make the CF as the main pivot in the front line and the wingers as the main goalscorers, like Guardiola’s, Klopp’s, Tuchel’s and Conte’s systems
Agree. Arteta needs time and patience, he has done remarkably well this season.
And I think the same about how Arteta wants to employ his CF of choice, and I believe he will go for a ball holding beast and better linker than a prolific goal scorer who can’t do much out of possession.
The issue with reiss is he was never given a chance. The season eh should have got playing time we had flipping willian taking up space.
Arteta has done well let’s give it to him from 8th to 5th that’s progress 100%. The frustraighting thing is though mad decisions like buying willian or playing Xaka in LB. No one in their right mind does these things and it over shadows alot of the hard work. I do hope he sorts his nonsense out and we get that 4th place. If we get 5th it will be a huge shame but not a disaster.
I think with Partey and Tierney sidelined, our squad lack experience and leadership and maybe that was the reason Arteta went a bit defensive by putting Xhaka in lb. With the kind of play Nuno played against Palace, it would’ve been a mistake to expect some miracle from him the next game against Brighton. But one mistake he did was not to bring Elneny to the starting lineup to partner with Sambi against Brighton.
He’s always welcome provided he’s now with the right mentality and mindset to play for a club of arsenal stature,same with AMN and saliba.
If Smith-Rowe can play false nine or as a mezzala in 4-3-3 consistently, Nelson could be Martinelli’s main competitor for the LW role
I was against sacking Unai Emery. His body language when he came was one of Enthusiasm and one that wanted to stay as long as he could, believing we would keep him long term like Wenger. I will always put the blame squarely at the feet of those morons at AFTV , same people that forced AW out now they want MA blood as well. I stand solidly behind Arteta , I see what he wants to achieve, I accept that he’s made some terrible error e.g loaning out Kolasinac ( which we all praised and called clearing out of deadwood ) . We only need to get some new signings in crucial positions and we are good to go. PS, I still believe we make top 4. COYG.
Good PS Emporer Augustus
I always got the impression Arteta liked Nelson early on but thought he wasn’t ready so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he came back into things next season