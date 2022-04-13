Could in-form Reiss Nelson still end up as a star at Arsenal?

Arsenal loanee starting to impress on loan

With a year left on his current contract, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson will be wondering at which club he’ll be playing football next season.

That destination looks unlikely to be at the Emirates Stadium. But his recent performances and an upward trajectory from here on might force Mikel Arteta into a strong consideration.

The 22-year-old scored his first Eredivisie goal of the season and provided two assists in Feyenoord’s 4-1 win against Heracles.

The win keeps the Dutch side third in the Eredivisie, 11 points behind the league leaders, Ajax, after 29 matches.

After having failed to establish himself in the first team of his current employers, Nelson is finally making sure that he’s one of the most noticeable players on the Feyenoord teamsheet.

His current form has put him on a decent eight goal contributions from 26 games in the Dutch League.

Reiss Nelson in his last 7 games: 2 goals

4 assists

12 chances created

2 Big chances created

19 dribbles completed

90% pass completion (182/202)

43 duels won The answer to Arsenal’s creative problems? pic.twitter.com/o9RduemhVR — Ⓢ (@somtoezil) April 10, 2022

Arteta currently only has three natural wingers in Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe.

With Pepe’s future in limbo, having just the likes of Saka and Martinelli won’t be a good idea, especially if the team gets a place in the illustrious Champions League.

Thus, acquiring a winger should likely be in Arsenal hierarchy’s thoughts. If Nelson can prove that he can be consistent, the Gunners can save millions and focus on more priority positions such as the center midfield and the center forward position.

The Hale End graduate will be pleased with his recent displays. But if he still wishes to don the colors of Arsenal Football Club, he will need to prove it before it gets too late.

Yash Bisht