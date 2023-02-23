Could Inter Milan’s financial problems give Arsenal the striker they need?

Lautaro Martinez Wouldn’t Reject A Move To Arsenal, So Why Would He?

Reports connecting Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal have emerged again in recent days. The Argentine has long been revered at Arsenal, with the club contemplating bringing him on board in 2021, but that deal never materialized. Martinez is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous attackers in Serie A. This season, he has 13 goals and 3 assists in 23 league appearances. All indications point to him becoming a reliable goal source for Arsenal.

Inter appear to be in financial trouble; they require a big sale this summer, and Martinez could be that. Otherwise, unlike in 2021, when the number nine could easily turn down a transfer to the Emirates, at this moment in time, who would turn down a move to Arsenal?

On Give Me Sport, the journalist Pete O’Rourke explained why he believes Arsenal will get Martinez if they are serious about him. About him, the pundit suggests, “Lautaro Martinez has been a good form for Inter Milan recently. I think he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, and I’m sure Arsenal and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.”

Arteta could use a deadly 9. If everything goes well and Arsenal wins the league and advances to the Champions League, they may require excellent players such as the Inter Milan man. Imagine Martinez at Arsenal; that attack will be unstoppable.