Could Jorginho be the one to replace Granit Xhaka for Arsenal next season?

Although they did well in the Premier League last season, Arsenal failed to dazzle in the cup competitions, namely the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League.

This struggle to collect silverware should change next season, as the belief is that Arteta and the boys are going for it all. The Gunners want to use their new quality in depth to compete on all fronts, meaning Arteta needs to come up with a perfect formula to manage the game time of his players and that each player should step up once given a chance.

One player who should step up next season is Jorginho. Although Arteta already has Partey and Declan Rice at the defensive base of their midfield, Jorginho is one special midfielder who offers something the two don’t. The Italian may not be physical, but he is a master at dictating the game’s tempo. He also has the vision and the requisite experience to read the game.

For a team to excel, it ought to have leaders. Upon the exit of Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal No. 20 will be the one young Arsenal players will look to for guidance on and off the pitch, and could be moved further up the pitch like Arteta did with Xhaka.

Kai Havertz’s failure to sparkle has many worried, but should they be? Jorginho and Havertz are close, and if Arteta can tap into that connection at times and play Jorginho, Havertz, and Rice together, that set-up could flourish, and it could be how Havertz adapts to how Arteta wants him to

Undoubtedly, if Jorginho stays fit and in form, he could help Arsenal challenge for trophies next season.

Daniel O

