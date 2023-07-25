Could Jorginho be the one to replace Granit Xhaka for Arsenal next season?

Although they did well in the Premier League last season, Arsenal failed to dazzle in the cup competitions, namely the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League.
This struggle to collect silverware should change next season, as the belief is that Arteta and the boys are going for it all. The Gunners want to use their new quality in depth to compete on all fronts, meaning Arteta needs to come up with a perfect formula to manage the game time of his players and that each player should step up once given a chance.
One player who should step up next season is Jorginho. Although Arteta already has Partey and Declan Rice at the defensive base of their midfield, Jorginho is one special midfielder who offers something the two don’t. The Italian may not be physical, but he is a master at dictating the game’s tempo. He also has the vision and the requisite experience to read the game.
For a team to excel, it ought to have leaders. Upon the exit of Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal No. 20 will be the one young Arsenal players will look to for guidance on and off the pitch, and could be moved further up the pitch like Arteta did with Xhaka.
Kai Havertz’s failure to sparkle has many worried, but should they be? Jorginho and Havertz are close, and if Arteta can tap into that connection at times and play Jorginho, Havertz, and Rice together, that set-up could flourish, and it could be how Havertz adapts to how Arteta wants him to
Undoubtedly, if Jorginho stays fit and in form, he could help Arsenal challenge for trophies next season.
Daniel O
I have never seen Jorginho play AM and I think he’s too slow for that, but Partey played the role once as a substitute for Arsenal
I think Harvetz can excel in a 3224 formation. Im not sure if Jorgino will be suited for that system. On another end it seems ESR and Trossard excels when Tierney is playing left back.
3-2-2-4? Usually, there are only ten outfield players, unless you plan to assign Ramsdale in midfield
Havertz’s aerial ability, skills and high-pressing effort could make him very useful for our current tactics
It’s best to try Jorginho further up the pitch but not as a starter, he’s a great passer of the ball but doesn’t offer much defensively or when we are out of position.
Havertz could play their at times but he needs to develop team chemistry, Xhaka was a master of superior positioning so though he was slow he was extremely effective as he was ahead of his opponents with his body or constantly been in the right spot at the right time.
One very important thing that goes unnoticed while Xhaka was at Arsenal, is that he constantly manage the final third on the pitch on behalf of the gaffer.
He had that remarkable understanding of the game similar to Ilkay Gundogan at Man City
Please no, we’ll be completely swamped in the midfield. He’s so slow znd has the turning circle of the Titanic, could never be in a B2B or CM role in the EPL
Sooner or later, Arteta will realize that the defensive liabilities of playing Havertz in Xhaka’s slot will cost Arsenal many precious points! He will have no choice but to pair Partey or Jorginho with Rice and Odegaard to shore up the middle of the park, particularly against elite teams.
Havertz will eventually be pushed to play left winger to compete with Martinelli and Trossard when playing 4-3-3.
In a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2 system, Havertz can tag team with Odegaard as AM. However, that limits us to using Saka-Jesus/Nketiah, Trossard-Martinelli/Nelson up front; an intriguing formation Arteta should definitely explore.
Nobody replaces anybody,Xhaka was that good for arsenal.His positional sense,vision and passing range were just phenominal. Arteta needs to figure out a different way Jorginho is @ best as a deep playmaker so I guess our best option for 8 is Declan. Let’s see how it goes
Talk of Havertz “failing to sparkle” is somewhat premature in my opinion. He’s played one and a half games for us and needs to be given a chance to show what he can do. Let’s not write him off too early eh? But then again our fans, especially on here, are a fickle lot and also want instant results.
He failed to spark at Chelsea, and they had quality players throughout the squad.
At £65 million he is not going to be given the luxury of time, especially when there were so many better opportunities out there for us to bring in.
For me the guy is a dud – a hugely expensive, highly paid dud.
I just cannot see the reasoning behind signing him – I would love to be proven wrong but I just don’t see it.
Agreed he needs time. I think the issue is that no-one knows where he’s supposed to fit into our team, more than people think he’s bad.
I bet if he matches the flop Pepe’s stats from 20/21 people will hail him as a great signing….which would be ironic considering Pepe played in a worse team.