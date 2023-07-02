Could Kai Havertz be the next superstar that improves after leaving Chelsea – like Salah and De Bruyne

For the last five years, only two clubs have won the Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool (who won it once in 2020). Looking at these two clubs, if you were to name one standout player in each who’s delivered season in and season out, at Manchester City, you’d mention Kevin De Bruyne, and at Liverpool, you’d mention Mohammed Salah.
These two players have stood out in the last few seasons. Managers might look at them and claim; ‘I want my own Salah and my own De Bruyne.’ Well, newsflash, Gooners, as per Florent Malouda, Arteta now has his own Salah and De Bruyne in Kai Havertz. Many players have left Chelsea only to be better elsewhere, and from that perspective, Malouda says that just like the two, Havertz is now going to “explode” to brilliance.
“Chelsea can always attract the best talent in the world at an early age, and sometimes we fail to give these players a proper development plan,” the former Blue said on Genting Casino (as quoted by Football365).
“Havertz is not in his prime yet. He won the Champions League and is a big player in the German national team, so you can’t question his quality, but there has been a frustration with his performances at Chelsea.
“The bigger picture is that he is not the only player to have suffered or performed inconsistently at Chelsea, and his form mirrors that of the club.
“Whenever a player leaves, you always wish them well, but his departure underlines why Chelsea need to fix the problems they have when it comes to developing players.
“We’ve seen some brilliant players that were there go to other clubs and shine, the prime examples being Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah.
“De Bruyne has just won the treble. I wish he was at Chelsea to win the treble, but if you asked him if he wanted to go back, he would say no. That is something that needs to be resolved.
Hopefully, Havertz will be the next player that leaves Chelsea and conquers the world – in an Arsenal shirt.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
In my opinion, City have dominated EPL because they have the best starting 11 and an extremely strong bench. Leading to a consistent good results across 38 games
Tottenham have Kane, who in my opinion contribute more to Spurs than KDB contributed to City, why haven’t they won anything?
In theory, Kai Havert could become a better player at Arsenal but could also become a worse player. I hope the latter is not the case
We would be ready to dominate EPL if our bench players are good enough to come 3rd or 4th. Anything apart from that, we would need all other teams to drop form significantly like Leicester enjoyed in 2016 and we almost enjoyed last season save City immense form.
Presently, our second eleven will even struggle to finish above 15th
Yes. We’ve seen how De Bruyne and Salah thrived with good systems
I have stated it on many different threads now, but I expect Havertz to follow a similar path to RvP and one day be the best striker in the Premier League. He is taller and more creative than RvP was and gets into some incredible scoring positions and often.
If his finishing can be improved we could watch him become a 25-30 goal scoring machine, but I wouldn’t expect to see that before he reaches his late 20s/early 30s. Give him 5 solid years to feel loved and settled and an intricate part of a competitive team and he will blossom.