Could Kai Havertz be the next superstar that improves after leaving Chelsea – like Salah and De Bruyne

For the last five years, only two clubs have won the Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool (who won it once in 2020). Looking at these two clubs, if you were to name one standout player in each who’s delivered season in and season out, at Manchester City, you’d mention Kevin De Bruyne, and at Liverpool, you’d mention Mohammed Salah.

These two players have stood out in the last few seasons. Managers might look at them and claim; ‘I want my own Salah and my own De Bruyne.’ Well, newsflash, Gooners, as per Florent Malouda, Arteta now has his own Salah and De Bruyne in Kai Havertz. Many players have left Chelsea only to be better elsewhere, and from that perspective, Malouda says that just like the two, Havertz is now going to “explode” to brilliance.

“Chelsea can always attract the best talent in the world at an early age, and sometimes we fail to give these players a proper development plan,” the former Blue said on Genting Casino (as quoted by Football365).

“Havertz is not in his prime yet. He won the Champions League and is a big player in the German national team, so you can’t question his quality, but there has been a frustration with his performances at Chelsea.

“The bigger picture is that he is not the only player to have suffered or performed inconsistently at Chelsea, and his form mirrors that of the club.

“Whenever a player leaves, you always wish them well, but his departure underlines why Chelsea need to fix the problems they have when it comes to developing players.

“We’ve seen some brilliant players that were there go to other clubs and shine, the prime examples being Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah.

“De Bruyne has just won the treble. I wish he was at Chelsea to win the treble, but if you asked him if he wanted to go back, he would say no. That is something that needs to be resolved.

Hopefully, Havertz will be the next player that leaves Chelsea and conquers the world – in an Arsenal shirt.

Darren N

