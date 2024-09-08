Could Kai Havertz score enough goals to make Arsenal Champions?

According to Viv Anderson, the ex-Arsenal defender, the Gunners have the quality to win the 2024-25 league title. Anderson, while addressing Arsenal’s title hopes, he singled out four Gunners who are crucial to the club’s 2024-25 title charge.

He contends that Havertz, who has had a promising start with two goals and an assist in three games, must maintain his form in front of goal and become the 20-goal striker Arsenal requires. If he achieves that, and Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka deliver, and Gabriel maintains his excellent form from the last two seasons, he feels Arsenal may just have what it takes to win the 2024-25 Premier League title.

“You could say Arsenal need a centre-forward like (Erling) Haaland who is going to score them 20-odd league goals, but Kai Havertz has started quite well,” said Anderson on Sky Sports.

“So if he can continue to get in the positions to score the goals and is up there with 15 or 16, maybe even 20, then you are going to be thereabouts.

“With the likes of Sterling, Saka, and Gabriel at the back, Arsenal have got some really good players, so it is going to be close.”

Arsenal has enjoyed an okay start to the season, with two wins and a draw after three games. They are not as high-flying as the Citizens, who have started the season with three straight victories.

Nonetheless, the league campaign is still in its early stages, and our Gunners should not be concerned about the start of the new season; they still control their fate; all they need is for their stars to step up and deliver. Winning their next 2 games against Tottenham and Manchester City could be a good start!

Sam P

