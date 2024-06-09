Could Kai Havertz win the Golden Boot as number 9 for Germany at Euro 2024?

Hours before Germany faced Greece in a friendly, the German National Team’s head coach Julian Nagelsman stated that Arsenal star Kai Havertz would be the man in charge of his attack at the Euro 24 tournament.

The Germany technical bench certainly believes Kai will add more value when he starts, while Niclas Füllkrug will have a greater influence when he comes off the bench. Some may criticise that decision, but the Arsenal star is unquestionably earning well-deserved credit following a string of strong performances at the close of last season, during which he scored eight goals and assisted seven times in the last nine league matches.

Well, against Greece, hours after being named first-choice striker, Havertz demonstrated to Nagelsman that he was the appropriate man to head his assault. Havertz scored the equaliser in Germany’s 2-1 win over Greece on Friday. Certainly, that goal wasn’t the only outstanding contribution he made in the contest, as seen by his stats for that game below.

90 minutes of play

1 goal

83% passing accuracy rate

1/1 successful dribble

1/2 times duels won

2/3 aerial combats were successful

3 ball recoveries

Interestingly, this is Havertz’s 25th goal for club and country this season. There is definitely nothing left to say — Kai Havertz has earned the right to start in the number 9 position for the German national team in this year’s Euro 24. Keep an eye out! The Arsenal man might easily scoop the European Golden Boot, as I’m sure Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will spoil him with lots of goal-scoring opportunities.

Sam P

