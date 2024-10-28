Could Katherine Kuhl benefit from the managerial change at Arsenal Women?

Katherine Kuhl is one player who could benefit from the managerial change at the Emirates stadium. Clearly, the Dane wasn’t in Jonas Eidevall’s plans. Before leaving Arsenal midseason for Everton last season, she had only made 2 league appearances but, amazingly, went on to play 10 of Everton’s league games.

She hasn’t been given any consideration this season and has yet to make a league appearance. Shouldn’t we have allowed her to leave, even on a loan deal, if she wasn’t going to play?

Andree Jeglertz, the head coach of Denmark Women’s national team, has addressed the situation involving Kathrine with Arsenal. While the situation is not particularly dire, he acknowledges that Kathrine cannot continue to lack game time at Arsenal, insinuating that during the winter break they may have to advise her accordingly if nothing changes.

He acknowledges that the young midfielder needs to play more to manage the competition for places in the national team, but despite her challenging circumstances, she should still be considered for national duty.

Jeglertz on Kühl’s situation at Arsenal said, “It’s not a catastrophe, but it’s clear that this situation can’t continue for too long. We’ll see what happens when the winter break ends.

“Of course, Kathrine needs to play football matches and perform for her own development. There’s fierce competition within the national team, and she’s well aware of that. However, I will never say that if you don’t play for your club, you won’t play for the national team.”

The hope is that the new Arsenal manager will give Kathrine opportunities to prove her worth and be open with her come the winter break if she’s in the plan or not. The 21-year-old, who scored Friday night as the Denmark women beat South Africa women 5-0, deserves to be playing, not just warming the bench.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….