Could Keira Walsh be an Arsenal Women deadline day signing? How would that impact the squad?

Could Keira Walsh potentially be a deadline day signing for Arsenal Women? Or could Barcelona Femini let her go next summer on a free transfer, when her contract is up? Walsh’s Barca teammate, Mariona Caldentey, joined Arsenal Women on a free transfer this summer. Do you think Barcelona will want to lose another player without capitalising on her worth this summer?

According to the X tweet below, Keira Walsh’s renewal won’t be easy, and if a good offer arrives before the transfer window closes, on September 16th, her departure from Barca could still be considered.

🚨 Keira Walsh’s renewal won’t be easy. The English player had considered leaving for personal reasons, despite being happy at Barça. ➡️ If a good offer arrives before the transfer window closes on September 16th, a departure could still be considered. — @MariaTikas pic.twitter.com/TGnju3j0RN — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) September 6, 2024

After the comings and goings of this summer transfer window so far, in my opinion, their midfield could still do with some bolstering. Particularly as Dutch international, Victoria Pelova, is likely to be side-lined for a considerable part of this season due to her ACL injury.

According to the FA, to compete in the Barclays WSL, teams must have a Tier 1 license. To obtain that license, teams must fulfil various criteria including operating an academy, playing on a grass pitch and having a maximum squad of 25 players, of whom at least eight are homegrown.

Looking at the current Arsenal Women squad, there are 24 registered players which includes Danish midfielder Kathrine Kuhl who may well go out on loan again, as she did last season. Kuhl is the only player on the official squad list not wearing the new season kit. I may be making a huge leap here but why?

Head coach, Jonas Eidevall, previously stated: “the plan is for her (Katie Reid) to be here in the squad and to get playing time, she is good enough. Then we can evaluate again at Christmas what is the best way for her, there is no doubt she has a bright future, we just need to make sure it is with us,” which tells me that Katie Reid will be added to the squad list making it 25-strong but with only 7 home-grown players.

Kuhl going out on loan and Walsh joining the squad as another homegrown player seems to make complete sense to me and would take the squad to 8 home-grown players.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Am I just grasping at straws??

I’d love to hear your comments..

Michelle M

