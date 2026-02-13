Could kicking off after Manchester City cost Arsenal?

There appears to be a divide within our fanbase regarding how close the title race actually is. Some Gooners have tried to warn our peers how quickly momentum can change in sport and how mentality is crucial at the highest level.

How you view our performance on Thursday will depend on your views about the title race.

Those who think the Gunners have one hand on the Premiership will say it’s simply a coincidence that we looked terrified in the second half at Brentford, the home side looked more likely to get a winner, Raya looked unsettled, and our manager looked white as a ghost.

I see a correlation between our display and the fact that we played 24 hours after watching our rivals win.

Missed opportunities

Like when so many players went missing against Man United a day after City had won. Like we didn’t work Forest’s keeper enough later in the day when City lost the Manchester Derby. Like when the Emirates was crippled by anxiety the day after City was held by Brighton.

If you compare those games with how commanding other wins have been, what’s the key difference? On those occasions, the league leaders kicked off before City.

Sometimes in football, you need luck. That includes the fixture list.

Interesting fixture list

Because of the Carabao Cup Final, our trip to Wolves has been moved forward to next Wednesday.

Following that, the schedule has Arsenal playing after Man City in 3 out of the next 4 match days. The time we are not is when we both kick off at the same time.

That takes us up to April, where it’s yet to be announced who plays what day/time.

Some fans think the game is played on paper. that of course, we should be beating Spurs, Everton and Chelsea because we have better players. Yet it doesn’t work like that at this time of the year, not if you have the pressure of having to always play after the team hunting you down.

We have not won the last 4 times that has happened. All 4 performances have been poor.

A coincidence?

Dan Smith