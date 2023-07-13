Could Kieran Tierney really make a dramatic return home to Celtic?

Speculation surrounding Kieran Tierney’s potential return to Celtic has taken a step forward, with recent reports suggesting that the left-back is willing to take a substantial pay cut to facilitate the move.

Claims emerged last month that Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic manager, who enjoyed a period of dominant domestic success with Tierney before they both departed in 2019, could be reunited with the star player, especially with promises of significant transfer backing for Rodgers’ return to Parkhead.

Tierney’s time at Arsenal has been characterized by inconsistent appearances, with the left-back finding himself in and out of the side last season. This has led to ongoing rumors linking Tierney with a move to Newcastle United, where new manager Eddie Howe reportedly views him as a target for his squad overhaul. However, Tierney’s desire for regular game time and his eagerness to explore other options make a move away from the Emirates Stadium seem likely.

While a move to Newcastle may seem tempting, it remains uncertain whether it would be the best career move for Tierney at this stage. Arsenal, despite Oleksandr Zinchenko’s resurgence at left-back, still offer the Scottish international the chance to be part of their promising future. The prospect of being a backup at Newcastle, rather than a key player at Arsenal, may not be an attractive proposition for Tierney.

Considering the situation, it is possible that Tierney could stay at Arsenal for another season if a more appealing offer does not materialize. However, it appears that Arsenal will not lower their demands for the player, despite reported interest from Celtic and the setback faced by Newcastle due to the Gunners’ valuation.

Tierney’s current salary at Arsenal, which apparently stands at £110,000 a week, surpasses the wages of even Celtic’s highest earner, creating potential financial obstacles in any potential deal, including a loan move that could involve Celtic contributing to his wages.

From a financial perspective, there are indeed significant hurdles to overcome in a potential return to Celtic. However, if Tierney is truly determined to make a comeback to Glasgow, the parties involved may need to find creative solutions to bridge the financial gaps.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Tierney’s desire for a move back to Celtic can be realized. While obstacles exist, including financial considerations, the allure of reuniting with Brendan Rodgers and potentially becoming a central figure at his former club could sway Tierney’s decision-making process. Ultimately, it will be the player’s determination and negotiation between the clubs that will determine whether a homecoming at Parkhead becomes a reality for Kieran Tierney.

Jack Anderson

