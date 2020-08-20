Could Lacazette replacement be in the works with club already having signed new striker?

Juventus are claimed to be on their way to London for talks over the possibility of signing Alexandre Lacazette, but have Arsenal already lined up his replacement?

CalcioMercato claims that Arsenal are willing to discuss the sale of the French striker for somewhere between £27-31.5Million, with our club looking at alternative ways to build up their transfer budget this summer.

The report also claims thar Juve are interested in such a deal, but where would that leave Arsenal?

We currently have the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli amongst the ranks who have all played in the central role last season, while I believe Nicolas Pepe has also been utilised centrally beforehand also, but I feel like the majority of these players are preferred out wide by Mikel Arteta.

Lacazette’s sale could well see our club invest in bringing in a new striker, and I would love for it to be Odsonne Edouard.

The Celtic star amassed a huge 27 goals and 19 assists in all competitions (according to TransferMarkt)for the Scottish side last term, despite his league campaign being cut-short due to the Coronavirus.

I know the SPL doesn’t hold the same clout as it used to, but this level of consistency is outstanding at any level, and the fact that Celtic have just moved to sign Albian Ajeti from West Ham whilst giving him the number 10 shirt in the process is very intriguing.

This signing came amidst long-ongoing contract talks with their star striker which could well be a sign that the Hoops are in fear that they could well lose Edouard, and I would not be shocked if Arsenal have already earmarked him to replace Laca

For me, the 22 year-old would be a great signing, and one who could fill the void left by Lacazette and then some, with his all-round unselfish style one that could bring us to another level.

Do any of you doubt that Edouard would be a hit in our first-team squad?

Patrick