Could Liverpool cause an upset in Arsenal Women’s transfer plans for 19yo Canadian forward?

The Reds have really risen up the WSL ladder this season, thanks to Matt Beard. Beard, who was awarded the WSL Manager of the Season, led the Merseyside team to an impressive top-4 finish, which caught many WSL fans by surprise – not least of all Manchester United, who dropped from 2nd last season to 5th (behind Liverpool) this season..

The 2023-24 season is over and Liverpool are now looking to make waves in the transfer scene. Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in signing Canadian talent Olivia Smith, and there were speculations that they had successfully persuaded her to join, by meeting her £250k release clause.

Some Gooners were quite enthusiastic about Arsenal’s potential acquisition of Olivia, who has shone with Portugal’s Sporting CP, scoring 16 goals last season. However, according to A Bola, Liverpool are poised to out-manoeuvre Arsenal Women in securing the signature of the Canadian international. Arsenal will need to pull off something extraordinary in order to secure the 19-year-old’s signature.

Smith is versatile enough to play as an attacking midfielder or a striker. She would be a potentially excellent replacement for Vivianne Miedema, who’s contract is not being renewed at the end of this season at Arsenal. If she did join Arsenal next season, her explosive runs and off-ball movements, along with her powerful shot and excellent passing vision, would have greatly strengthened the team.

Should Arsenal “hijack” Olivia Smith’s transfer to Liverpool? If they want to, I think they can definitely do so. They have the financial strength to successfully convince the player and her club to outsmart Liverpool in this deal.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

