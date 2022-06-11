Paul Merson has told Arsenal to tempt Chelsea into selling Romelu Lukaku with a £60 Million offer, but is he the right player to take us to the next level?

The Gunners have already seen both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave without bringing in a replacement, and we are believed to be actively looking to rectify that before the new season comes around.

Gabriel Jesus is widely touted as our preferred option to lead the line next term, although we are not believed to be alone in considering his signature, but Paul Merson believes he has a better idea.

“Arsenal should make a cheeky £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer,” he wrote in his column for the DailyStar. “Because if Chelsea are so desperate to let him go that they’re talking about loaning him to Inter Milan, surely they would take the money! Arsenal haven’t had someone who is big and strong and dynamic like that since Kevin Campbell.

“I know he hasn’t scored a lot of goals this season but Lukaku is an elite goalscorer. Arsenal play great football up to the edge of the box but then it often fizzles out. Arsenal go through the lines. They want their striker on the edge of the box. It would suit him.

“They could roll it into him and he doesn’t have to get involved in the build-up too much. He doesn’t have to come too short and help build the play.

“I would be chasing Lukaku hard if I was Arsenal. I’d be trying my hardest. You don’t have to do too much running at Arsenal.

“The way they play you want the centre forward to be upfront and stay there. Arsenal have runners who could get in behind him and supply him with crosses.”

I actually agree with all of the above. It isn’t working for him at Chelsea because Thomas Tuchel’s system isn’t suited to a guy who is geared up to be the main focal point in the team. In fact, his Blues side set a club record for most players to score one or more goals during a campaign.

While agendas need to live, and I certainly wouldn’t admit it to any of their fans, I don’t think his year was all that bad. His finishing and performances were mostly decent, apart from when he had come back into the team after so long on the sidelines, something that is difficult for anybody to do.

I would love to see Lukaku come in this summer, and know that with a decent run of regular playing time he would easily show exactly why he is suited to playing in England, and he would relish being our main man after such a torrid season in and out of the starting XI.

Could Lukaku be the perfect striker for Arsenal?

