Could Man City also challenge Arsenal Women for the WSL title?

Since the end of last season, we’ve been talking about why we need to win the 2023–24 WSL title for days, weeks, and now months, and challenge the holders Chelsea in this coming campaign. We have a solid quality squad right now, with five great new signings (Cloe Lacasse, Amanda Ilestedt, Alessia Russo, Laia Codina, and Kyra Cooney-Cross) made and crucial players returning from injury (Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead) to compete for the WSL title.

Aside from a talented squad, we have a wonderful coach in Jonas Eidevall, who proved last season that he is a tactical genius by guiding our depleted Women to a Continental Cup victory and a third-place finish despite an injury crisis.

Anyway, with a strong squad and a fantastic coach, what can stop us from winning the WSL? One would argue that we need to be better than Chelsea to win the league, and he may be correct; we simply need to outwit the Blues.

As we strive to outperform our London rivals, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor believes Chelsea are not the only club to beat for the league title. He believes his team will also be strong enough to challenge for and win the WSL title. They (the Citizens) are banking on their marquee summer signing, Arsenal’s former midfielder Jill Roord, to drive them to triumph in the WSL.

About their intentions this new season, Taylor said on Sky Sports, “Our intention is to win the league. It’s as clear as that. We have it in our thought process; that’s the aim. We know how difficult it is, having such a tight season with 12 teams and 22 games.”

“But we’ve seen a lot of teams challenging now, taking points off one another. We know it’ll be a bumpy ride at times, but of course, our aim is to win.”

As the Manchester City women’s manager correctly stated, winning the league title is difficult, but we knew that. Jonas Eidevall and the girls must be willing to fight; with no Champions League obligations this season, the league should be our primary focus. Four years of not winning is a long time.

Michelle Maxwell

