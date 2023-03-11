Could Man United be Arsenal’s main threat in race to sign Declan Rice?

Declan Rice appears to be the next major talent to move to the Emirates. During the winter transfer season, it was reported that Mikel Arteta considers the 24-year-old to be his top signing.

Since then, a number of stories have meticulously explained why we can believe Rice will be going to Arsenal; thankfully, this is not one of them.

Yes, there is a good possibility Rice will move to the Emirates, but there is also a chance he will not, so one might wonder what could prevent him from doing so. Well, as per Give Me Sport, even though other PL teams could also be in the mix for signing Rice, Manchester United could be the main threat to Arsenal’s dream of signing Arteta’s dream midfielder.

The publication sees Arsenal as the favourites to sign Rice, but they believe that many may have dismissed Manchester United from the running for the midfielder, but the Red Devils may just be bad news to Arsenal.

On why so, GMS writes, “Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have also been linked, but if there is any tug-of-war to commence, then it is the interest from Old Trafford that should now concern Arsenal most. But it is understood the size of Man United, combined with their heritage and the impressive early work of Erik ten Hag, is the option outside of England’s capital that he would be most open to.”

To get Rice’s deal over the line, Arsenal needs to kick-start the signing procedure even before the season ends. They should avoid going on a bidding war in the summer. The Kroenkes may be willing to back Arteta, but Gooners wouldn’t want another Mudryk-transfer scenario repeating itself in the summer.

Daniel O

