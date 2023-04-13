Could Man United try a cheeky bid for Arsenal starlet Balogun?

Could Ten Hag Be Keen On This Fantastic In-Form Gunner To Quench His Thirst For A Top Number 9

Folarin Balogun had failed to solidify his place in Arteta’s first team squad when he left Arsenal for a loan transfer to Stade de Reims. As a result, Arsenal were justified in temporarily releasing him to aid his growth. Many people did not expect him to thrive in France, but the Gunner has become a goal-scoring sensation in the French league.

In a league containing Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best goal scorers in France. With 18 league goals in 27 games, Balogun is only one goal behind Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe in the scoring statistics.

In terms of the transfer market, his outstanding numbers would likely position him as one of the most sought-after strikers this summer. Yes, there are rumours that Arsenal would like to keep him, but with Arsenal, he may not be able to play every week, which would make it hard for him to stay.

Sending him on loan or selling him may be the best option for the young striker’s career. There has been speculation that Balogun will not want to leave on loan again, implying that he could leave on a permanent basis. So, where does he go?

A lot of clubs are interested in acquiring Balogun. Manchester United is the latest big club to be suggested as a possible bidder for his services, according to the Manchester Evening News (MEN).

The Red Devils feel Arteta does not consider Balogun a first-round pick in his offence even if he returns, creating an opportunity to get him. They also believe that in Balogun’s mind, he would believe that just as Alex Iwobi (Everton) and Joe Willock (Newcastle) left Arsenal and excelled elsewhere in the Premier League, he can do the same.

In terms of a bid, the Ten Hag-led side believes that for £25 million, they can close the deal. The MEN report raises two questions: Is Balogun worth £25 million? (Isn’t he much more?) And would Arsenal willingly bolster their direct opponent’s squad?

Daniel O

