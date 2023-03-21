Could Man United try and raid Arsenal’s top stars under new ownership?

If you were to identify the two most influential Arsenal players this season, you would almost certainly say Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. This season those two Gunners have been on another level, as if they have made it their job to guide Arsenal to Premier League glory. Any coach, if he were to raid Arsenal for stars, would probably take Odegaard and Saka as his first two choices, but signing the pair will cost a lot of money, so who would be unwise enough to come for the Arsenal duo?

Stan Collymore believes Manchester United could come for the duo under their potential new ownership. He explained why on Caught Offside: “If Manchester United end up getting taken over by ridiculously wealthy owners, there is no reason why they couldn’t look past De Jong and go after the real big hitters who are destined to become the next global superstars.

“They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership. If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer?

“You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.”

To be honest, Saka and Odegaard are the backbone of Arteta’s drive, and losing both of them could be devastating for Arteta in the future. But I doubt Arsenal will ever sell them; the two should be deemed priceless and untouchable.

But anyway, who would want to quit Arsenal with all of the progress they’ve made, especially to the perrenial underperforming Man United?

Darren N

