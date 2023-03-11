Could Martinelli replace Jesus as Arsenal’s main striker down the middle?

Do you prefer Gabriel Martinelli playing as a winger or as a centre forward? Although the Brazilian has always shone playing as the left winger, many who’ve watched him capitalise on opportunities that present themselves to him in front of goal have at times suggested he be tried out in the striker role.

It is worth noting that when there was a push for Arteta to start Saka, Martinelli, and Trossard, many believed the 21-year-old would be the lead striker, but to many’s disappointment, that wasn’t the case. Trossard was the one given the striking role.

With Jesus, Trossard and Nketiah out injured, Martinelli was finally moved into the centre on Thursday night. Anyway, many still want Arteta to use Martinelli in the striking role on a regular basis and eventually transform him as the long-term striker. Martinelli could be a hit as Arsenal’s number 9, and our legend legend Martin Keown has perfect reasons why this could be so. “I strongly believe he’s a natural goalscorer. He’s got everything in his game.” he said on HITC.

He even argued he believes Martinelli is more of natural goal poacher than Gabriel Jesus, to this question he claimed: “I do, without a doubt. To watch out for his movement tonight. The way he sniffs out opportunities, he’s definitely a player on the move whenever the ball comes into the box; he’s never stood still.

“He’s very difficult to play against, and I do feel that’s his natural position (striker). He’s not a player you go into and bounce off, but when the ball is in the wide areas, his movement is fantastic.”

So let’s end this debate here and now: Are you of the belief that Martinelli could eventually lead Arsenal’s attack, or is he just a typical winger?

Daniel O

