Could Matt Turner help Arsenal to sign Chelsea outgoing winger?

There have been many many rumours linking Arsenal to some of the best wingers in the World, as Mikel Arteta is definitely on the lookout for backup and competition for both Gabriel Martineli and Bukayo Saka, and this weekend, one of the names that popped up in the Daily Mail was the Chelsea and American star Christian Pulisic.

The 24 year-old is currently only 18 months from the end of his contract, and as he has never been considered at automatic starter at the Bridge, he is definitely an extremely forward and direct player, like Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka got a good look at him in England’s game against the USA this week, and it was Pulisic that came closest out of the two teams to scoring when he rattled the bar, and has been the most impressive player for the USA in both their group games so far.

The Mail reports that many other top Premier League sides are monitoring Pulisic’s contract situation, but maybe the Gunners could hold the trump card to sign him, as our very own Matt Turner is a very good friend of his international team-mate.

When Turner first arrived at Arsenal during the summer, he was asked by Arsenal.com if he knew any other American players in London, and he replied: “Yeah, I’m good friends with Christian Pulisic so obviously he’s at Chelsea. And I’m tight with Brenden Aaronson as well who just signed up with Leeds.

“That’s a little further away I know, so Antonee Robinson at Fulham and Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, I’m hoping that I’ll get to spend some time with them and create those relationships off the field as well.”

Well, there is no doubt that Pulisic is a very exciting player, and at 24 years old is the perfect age for Arteta’s project, andcould easily improve even further as he matures.

Do you think he would be a good addition to Arsenal’s squad?

