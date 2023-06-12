Could Arsenal fans believe that we can equal Man City’s Treble success?

As a Gooner, is it bad to not feel happy for City’s treble win? I bet that’s a question many of you are battling with. Anyway, what does City’s treble win mean for Arsenal’s plans?

Do Arsenal just want to win the Premier League, or do they now want to be the real deal, lift the treble, and be considered dominant as City were this season?

For the next few seasons, Manchester City’s 2022–23 season will be the standard of a team having a brilliant season. Even if Arsenal win the Premier League next season, which hopefully they will after a good summer transfer window, and managing to sustain their momentum all throughout next season, that success would be overshadowed if they don’t win the FA Cup and the Champions League (which they’ll be returning to play next season).

Next season, Arsenal should win the league and see if they can collect all the league cups. About the Champions League, it is ambitious to believe they can lift it next season. The Gunners’ Champions League run next season is one in which they go to announce their return to the elite clubs in Europe and push to reach the knockout stages as an absolute minimum.

Man City may have made winning the treble the standard of a successful season in the English top flight, but Arsenal needs to be patient to taste such success. It took the Citizens winning 5 out of 6 league titles to eventually manage to lift the treble.

Arsenal’s time will come….

Sam P

