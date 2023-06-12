Could Arsenal fans believe that we can equal Man City’s Treble success?

As a Gooner, is it bad to not feel happy for City’s treble win? I bet that’s a question many of you are battling with. Anyway, what does City’s treble win mean for Arsenal’s plans?
Do Arsenal just want to win the Premier League, or do they now want to be the real deal, lift the treble, and be considered dominant as City were this season?
For the next few seasons, Manchester City’s 2022–23 season will be the standard of a team having a brilliant season. Even if Arsenal win the Premier League next season, which hopefully they will after a good summer transfer window, and managing to sustain their momentum all throughout next season, that success would be overshadowed if they don’t win the FA Cup and the Champions League (which they’ll be returning to play next season).
Next season, Arsenal should win the league and see if they can collect all the league cups. About the Champions League, it is ambitious to believe they can lift it next season. The Gunners’ Champions League run next season is one in which they go to announce their return to the elite clubs in Europe and push to reach the knockout stages as an absolute minimum.
Man City may have made winning the treble the standard of a successful season in the English top flight, but Arsenal needs to be patient to taste such success. It took the Citizens winning 5 out of 6 league titles to eventually manage to lift the treble.
Arsenal’s time will come….
Sam P
The simple answer to your question is no way, a child that is still crawling is been expected to start running, it’s a miracle too far to expect. It took years for city to reach the pinnacle they just achieved
If Guardiola moves to another country, I think Arteta and Arsenal would dominate EPL
@gai
You’re kidding, right? Jus askin…🤔
We can if we improve the team with clever purchased players. If what I have been told that Bellingham has gone to Real Madrid for £88 million( plus addons.). Then Rice and Caicedo ( AKA ” I pass sideways) should be worth £44 million each( plus add-ons ) because Bellingham is worth the two of them put together. Unless Westham and Brighton think Arsenal are stupid. Am I missing something?
I think Liverpool also paid 35m + addons for McAlister too
Bellingham as good as he is, is not as good as you are hyping him
Like the author’s optimism, but it’s based on hope not any solid factual footing.
Players need to acquire the right mentality first, and Arteta has to improve his man management and be more flexible and adaptive with his tactics.
The only trophy with Arteta was the FA Cup, which he won with Wenger and Emery’s deadwood.
Let him finish something, anything with his players before any foolish dreaming of the treble.
Top 4 is no guarantee next year with several clubs powering up, we blew our best chance in 17 years this year.
Let’s even start by winning the League first!
No need cramping up the pressure on anybody.
Yes Arsenal can win the treble because according to the media, we don’t need Bellingham for £88 million., When we can buy Rice and Caicedo for £200 million. Between them, they should get Arsenal those much needed 6 goals that should help us do the treble and at the same time, bankrupt us financially. Oh yeh,it’s true, because Edu is financially challenged and stupid.
Your Bellingham fixation is becoming rather annoying😡
Football doesn’t work like that, calm down Bellingham can get you the goals and yet we will not win anything, football is all about the team, having a balanced team is far more important than having any individual player, right now what we need is a better balanced squad quality wise and in depth, Bellingham may be four times better than Rice and Caciedo but both players are the type of players that we need to have a balanced squad to compete better, we scored 80+goals and if we had shut down the other end by conceding around 20goals we would have been champions so I can make an argument that the six goals that you are looking for to win us titles could be usually found at out own end of the pitch by simply conceding less..
i have always been a half glass person but there is not a chance in hell we can accomplish what City done this season
it has taken city countless seasons just to win the CL
we are asking to do that in our first season back for years
the squad depth they have is unreal and whilst we are slowly adding, it will take us a few seasons just to get back in the groove
if we get out the group stage and make quarters will be a good start
on the last post
if you look at the last 4 teams left in the CL, they all had a good target men or two
some thing we will have to consider for the later rounds. Jan window could also be import to us if we continue in the competition
onwards and upwards