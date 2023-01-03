Could Mudryk make his sensational Arsenal debut against Tottenham?

Arteta would surely love to see Mudryk “Hit The Ground Running” Versus Tottenham by Sam P

Mykhailo Mudryk joining Arsenal is no longer breaking news; he is widely expected to join. What’s new is when he will be joining. So, when can we expect the Ukrainian sensation to join the Gunners?

According to The Sun, Arsenal expects to complete the deal for the 21-year-old by the start of next week. Shaktar Donetsk is reportedly planning to attend a midseason training camp in Turkey next week, so the Gunners want to sign their star player before he commits to going to Turkey.

“And they are looking to wrap up a deal before Mudryk is due to travel to Turkey next week for the start of Shakhtar’s mid-season training camp,” they reported.

Arsenal was said to have submitted a second bid worth £62 million (the initial bid plus bonuses) on Monday after their initial bid of £37.5 million (plus an additional £17.5 million in bonuses) was rejected. Hopefully, this second bid seals the deal, but if not, it could help Arsenal and Shaktar Donetsk be on the table in the coming days. If Arsenal’s timetable for the Mudryk signing works out, the Ukrainian sensation could make his debut in the North London derby on January 15th.

Wouldn’t that be the perfect place to win over the Arsenal faithful?

Sam P

—————————–

