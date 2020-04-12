Could new PL plans boost Arsenal hopes?

The Premier League are supposedly considering playing out the remainder of the season at Wembley Stadium, but could that boost Arsenal’s hope of Europa or Champions League football?

Our side has endured a tough campaign thus far, so much so that we are under our third manager this term, but results were finally starting to go our way before play was suspended.

Arsenal are on the back of three wins at present, a feat not previously accomplished in this season’s competition, but that break may have been timed well on our part.

We were scheduled to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in a rearranged league match, which had to be suspended following reports that the Nottingham Forest owner had contracted Coronavirus, before Mikel Arteta himself also tested positive.

New plans could see the remainder of the campaign played behind closed doors, with all games set to be staged at Wembley Stadium, with as many as four matches a day live on TV.

This is believed to be in favour of clubs, who are desperate to complete the fixture list in order to retain their income, but we may also be boosted by the fact that our away matches will now be played on a neutral ground.

We had trips to Tottenham, Manchester City and Wolves, but will lose home advantage against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool and Leicester City, a choice I would happily accept.

When these fixtures could possibly be completed, or if this proposal will get the go-ahead from the powers-that-be remains to be seen, but it is believed that clubs will jump at the chance to complete the fixtures.

Would the change boost our chances of finishing the season in the European spots?

Patrick