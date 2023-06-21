Could next season’s title be decided by Man City or Arsenal having the best midfield?

The Premier League title race last season was between Arsenal and Manchester City. The Citizens won it, but everyone knows Arsenal was the better side of the two, topping the table for 248 days.

Next season, the title race may still be between the two sides, but clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and even Chelsea may do what’s necessary for this transfer window; they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

There’s been so much talk about how Arsenal will manage to get the better of City in next season’s title race, but of all the conversation, one thing could decide who will be better.

Whoever unleashes the strongest and most efficient midfield could easily be the favorite for the 2023–24 title race.

By now, it is evident that both Guardiola and Arteta are keen on revamping their midfield; they may all field new midfield setups.

Man City will likely lose two of their finest midfielders, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva (who PSG want as Lionel Messi’s replacement). Mateo Kovacic is tipped to join, but Guardiola knows he will need more to fill the gap left behind by the two midfielders. According to different reports, he wants Declan Rice, but the 24-year-old is Emirates bound. Whoever City signs after Kovacic may be intriguing, as it could give them an edge in the title race.

As for Arsenal, the message is clear: Arteta is overhauling his midfield. There was talk of two marquee midfielders being signed, and now we’ve been made to believe Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, and Kai Havertz (who may find himself playing the playmaker role) could be the players to take the Gunners’ engine room to the next level. Like Guardiola, Arteta will likely lose his two top midfielders, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Could we end up with a better midfield than Man City?

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…