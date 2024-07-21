Could Nico Williams joining Barcelona allow Arsenal to sign Raphinha?

I believe most Gooners would agree that Nico Williams is the fantasy Arsenal winger signing this summer — he has won our hearts over the last few weeks while watching the Euros. But, as much as we want him, that deal is one of the most difficult. The Gunners must deal with his £47 million release clause, persuade him with a fantastic wage package, and explain why moving to Barcelona (who also want him) is not preferable to joining Arteta’s project.

It goes without saying that the Williams race is not in Arsenal’s hands; in fact, they should consider alternatives. Speaking of alternatives, Barcelona has offered the Gunners a transfer opportunity.

Barcelona wants Williams, and as they pursue that trade, star winger Raphinha is reportedly considering a move. If Williams joins and Lamine Yamal maintains his progression, the Brazilian’s game time may be an issue, so after weighing his options, he wants to leave Barcelona for the Premier League, according to HITC.

It is believed he has spoken with Arsenal (plus Chelsea and Newcastle United) about joining this summer. The Gunners were hoping to add him to their squad in 2022, but that did not materialise. It would be intriguing to watch if they pass on that transfer opportunity.

We’ve talked about giving Bukayo Saka his own Leandro Trossard, as Gabriel Martinelli can rely on the Belgian to fill in for him, and we’ve also heard from CBS that the Gunners are aiming to acquire more experienced players like Jorginho, which is precisely what Raphinha is.

Raphinha has proven himself in the Premier League, and his time with Barcelona has also been great; his signing could catapult Arsenal to unprecedented heights.

