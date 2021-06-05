Could Nketiah be set for a return to Leeds permanently?

Leeds offered the chance to sign Nketiah
According to FootballInsider, Leeds United have been offered to re-sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.
The Whites are in the hunt for a back-up to their prolific goalscorer Patrick Bamford, who can provide cover and competition for the Englishman.
A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Nketiah as they look to raise funds for a summer rebuild.
However, it is still to be seen whether Leeds’ coach Marcelo Bielsa wants the young striker to return to the Elland Road.
The 22-year-old striker has just a year left on his current deal at the Emirates, and it doesn’t look like he will be handed new terms.
Thus, a departure this summer seems highly likely. The young Arsenal center-forward spent six months on loan at Leeds in 2019/20 campaign, where he scored five goals and recorded an assist in 19 appearances.
The England U21 international has been linked to various English clubs such as Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United.
It is believed that The Gunners will be willing to offload Nketiah if they receive offers of around €20 million. The North London outfit will fail to receive the top dollar for their 22-year-old due to his contractual situation.
Handing out a contract extension to Folarin Balogun seemed to be the final nail on the coffin of Nketiah’s career at Arsenal.
The Nketiah-Arsenal chapter feels like it’s coming to an end.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Given the way Bielsa treated Nheketia during his loan period at Leeds United, this sale appears hard to fathom.
A sale to West Ham is more likely; however sale to Brighton & Hove Albion, as part of a swap deal plus cash for Yve Bissouma, would be a good outcome for Arsenal and Nheketia.
Arsenal have a lot of academic ballers which if they can handle their transfer properly they will recoup nice funds and be winner.Nketiah,Nelson,willock,Bellerin,guendozi,Torreira and AMN.All this boys worth money but problem is dat this club lack selling point.Willock 8Goals more than boussoma but everybody wants boussoma.We need good market strategies