Could Nketiah supplant Jesus as Arsenal’s first-choice striker?

Has Arteta Already Found The Answer To The Big Question About His Attack In Jesus’ Absence?
This season, Arteta’s attack has been dominant; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus, who is now injured, have all delivered game after game. Martinelli has 6 goals and 2 assists in all competitions; Saka has 7 goals and 6 assists; and Jesus has 5 goals and 6 assists.
As a gunner, these figures may warm your heart, but Jesus’ long-term injury may make you nervous.
Arteta is expected to sign a forward this winter, but in the meantime, he will rely on Eddie Nketiah to provide goals. Nketiah had the option of leaving as a free agent last summer after a dominant 2021-22 season in which he scored 10 goals in 26 games (league and EFL Cup), but he chose to stay.
With the arrival of Jesus in the summer, Nketiah’s game time was jeopardised, but he’s impressively managed four goals in the limited game time he’s had, mostly as a substitute. Nketiah was outstanding in his first start in a long time a few days ago, scoring one of Arsenal’s three goals against West Ham. He also found himself on the scoresheet against Brighton this weekend.
Yes, Arteta needs to sign an attacker, but we can’t ignore the fact that Nketiah is “smelling goals”; he has two in his last two starts.
Michael Owen, a few days ago, said this about him. “He’s a very good finisher, and I thought his goal was absolutely brilliant the way he rolled his man. But he is all about goals, whereas Jesus helps the team even if he’s not scoring. I think Nketiah is very much a goalscorer, and it will help his confidence. Good attitude.
“When he gets in that position, we said before the game, this guy can finish. This guy does finish. He is a born finisher.”
Gabriel Jesus had failed to score in 11 games prior to the World Cup, despite creating chances and assisting. Is Arteta’s attack strongest with Nketiah, given his goal-scoring ability and Owen’s verdict on him?
Sam P
come on. the dud is a mediocre player who will not be a starter in any EPL team. he playes for a team that controls games and creates a lot of chances so he is bound to score some goals. every avarage striker that will play for us now will score now and than.
but Eddi is not good enough to lead a top team, pure and simple. his decision making is bad, his first touch is bad, his ability to create a space for himself inside the box is bad, his finishing is far from top nuch.
look at the entire last two games. he lost almost every doual, be it arial or 1v1. his passing in tigth places was bad. his vision is bad. he contributed nothing to our game.
replace Jesus? we need to replace Eddi ASAP because our next few matches will be much more difficult and winning them with Eddi will be very hard.
What came were you watching. Eddie untiring pressure on the WH defense made a huge difference in our possession stats and eventually goals. He forced them to ballon the ball up and hand possession back to us. He is a pure No 9. A goal poacher. 11 out of 11 starts I think.
Your description doesn’t suit the Nkettia who played against Chelsea and Manchester United last season. Has he not shown improvement between the games against Westham and Brighton? I suggest you check your perception of him after the next three matches.
Nketiah could potentially force Jesus play on the left wing, if he keeps scoring
Jesus was one of our main architects, because his tricks, dribbling skills and high pressing efforts wreaked havoc in the opposition’s area. His movements created chances for his teammates to score
Nketiah isn’t as intense as Jesus nor does he possess Martinelli’s dribbling skills, but he works his socks off and has good positioning skills to score in the penalty box
Nketiah surely knows Balogun could replace him next season if he doesn’t work hard now, so I bet we’ll see more goals from him. But I don’t expect a lot of assists from Nketiah, because I don’t think he is a creator as Jesus and Martinelli are
come on. can’t we spot quality or lake of it any more? Eddi is a mediocre player who offers nothing special in any department. he is at best 6/10 in every quality strikers need. a good striker needs to be 8/10 in at least one department if not a few.
Have you taken a look at his recent scoring record as compared to Jesus
so what. you look at goal contribution over 100 games, not 10. like when Willock scored a few for Newcastel every one where asking how did we let him go. a few golas in a 10 games run can be a fluke. there is the question of his abilities, which are plainly mediocre. the guy can’t beat defenders, he losses all his battles, his technique is bad, his decisions are bad. so a GK through a ball at his feet and he scored, so what.
Eddie has bee scoring all his life. Check his English under 21 starts and Arsenal under 21.
He will still have this January month to show what he can do
If he can make substantial contributions to the team this month, I believe Arsenal won’t sign a new CF
OxinThe Box,This looks strongly to me as if you have a personal agenda against Eddie !
I see no other reason why you post two very similar posts within mere minutes of each other.
Sober analysis of how you use emotive language leads me to believe what I think is PROFOUNDLY TRUE.
Jon, I like Eddie, he is a nice guy and I want him to succeed. but I am an Arsenal fan and want’s to win the league, and I know Eddie is not the guy to do that.
the emotional language is because I an baffled by the inability of some fans to spot the level of playres. we have some top class young players, Eddie is not one of them.
OX etc. Thanks for the explanation. Not convinced that my mind is in any way changed though!
Wow, couple goals and he is ready to supplant Jesus?
How soon some have forgotten what Jesus did in his first few games.
Who thinks that Saka and Martinelli would have not benefited from Jesus drawing defenders and creating space for them?
I’m glad for us and Nketiah that we continue to get 3 points, but thinking Nketiah can replace Jesus is ridiculous.
When Jesus returns let’s see then if this ridiculousness still stands.
Sheesh, score a couple goals and some go crazy. Next will be Nketiah in England squad and threatening Kane and his spot.
Let’s stay grounded and enjoy our current success and Nketiah doing well in 2 games. No need to spill fantasies and be ridiculous.
Kane took 20 minutes in a home game today to have a first touch of the ball.
Stats don’t lie. Eddie is a goal poacher than GAbi.
With the players around him, he will score more.
ZAMIND surely the whole truth is that, far from being two comparable players , they are very different types ofplayers.
I see Eddie as primarily a fox in the box , which despite his all round brillaince , Jesus definitely is not. If you ask which is the more effective player, than to me it must be JESUS.
BUT TO DISS EDDIE, AS SOME ARE DOING – NOT YOU OF COURSE – IS FOOLISH, UNJUSTIFIED AND UNFAIR.
Off Topic: normality has been restored Spurs back to what we all know and love. I’d be surprised if Conte is still there come tomorrow. Nobody can save them not Mourinho, Conte or the Lord himself 🤣😭
EastLDN Gooner, it is true that there were a number of Gooners who posted on here that they wished Conte was our manager, insteadof MA at the time Conte took over at Spuds.
I ‘D LOVE TO TAKE A PICTURE OF ALL THEIR “EGGY FACES” JUST NOW!!
Look Nketiah has no reasons to fail, the support/backup he receives from his teammates and coaching staff off the pitch is just outstanding. Some people including me have doubted him but the harmony within the team is class
Ox in the box. Your assertion that Eddie is incapable of beating a player is utter nonsense as he demonstrated by scoring his excellent goal against West Ham
Nketiah has gotten his chance to show his worth, and it sure looks like he will take it despite the pressure, that is put on him.
But nobobdy can rightly conclude anything just yet. Let’s enjoy it looks promising, and we might have a jewel in the making, if Nketiah continues to do, what he is doing right now.
He has been very, very good in his 2 starts.
Nkettia has always been a poacher. I think he’s been developed in other parts of his game since last season. That’s the reason this strict regime gave him his current contract. He can press which caused his goals against Chelsea last season and his goal against Brighton. Gabriel Jesús is only better than Nkettia in dribbling and footwork.
Gabriel Jesús was already being questioned about his scoring ability before the break. Time will tell if his pressing and footwork will cover for his inconsistency in scoring.
We still need a makeshift third striker in case of injury to Nkettia and to rest him in some games.