Could Nketiah supplant Jesus as Arsenal’s first-choice striker?

This season, Arteta’s attack has been dominant; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus, who is now injured, have all delivered game after game. Martinelli has 6 goals and 2 assists in all competitions; Saka has 7 goals and 6 assists; and Jesus has 5 goals and 6 assists.

As a gunner, these figures may warm your heart, but Jesus’ long-term injury may make you nervous.

Arteta is expected to sign a forward this winter, but in the meantime, he will rely on Eddie Nketiah to provide goals. Nketiah had the option of leaving as a free agent last summer after a dominant 2021-22 season in which he scored 10 goals in 26 games (league and EFL Cup), but he chose to stay.

With the arrival of Jesus in the summer, Nketiah’s game time was jeopardised, but he’s impressively managed four goals in the limited game time he’s had, mostly as a substitute. Nketiah was outstanding in his first start in a long time a few days ago, scoring one of Arsenal’s three goals against West Ham. He also found himself on the scoresheet against Brighton this weekend.

Yes, Arteta needs to sign an attacker, but we can’t ignore the fact that Nketiah is “smelling goals”; he has two in his last two starts.

Michael Owen, a few days ago, said this about him. “He’s a very good finisher, and I thought his goal was absolutely brilliant the way he rolled his man. But he is all about goals, whereas Jesus helps the team even if he’s not scoring. I think Nketiah is very much a goalscorer, and it will help his confidence. Good attitude.

“When he gets in that position, we said before the game, this guy can finish. This guy does finish. He is a born finisher.”

Gabriel Jesus had failed to score in 11 games prior to the World Cup, despite creating chances and assisting. Is Arteta’s attack strongest with Nketiah, given his goal-scoring ability and Owen’s verdict on him?

