Could Nketiah’s emergence be the difference between fourth & fifth?

Alan Smith claimed that Eddie Nketiah is doing ‘fantastic’ work leading the Arsenal attack at present, but would we still be on course for fourth without him?

Alexandre Lacazette tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the clash with Southampton, and while we lost that the match of his first start this term, he has been impressive in helping us to three straight wins since.

Alan Smith claims that the timing of his revival could have been ‘just at the right time’, and given his role in our win over Chelsea to get back to winning ways, it is hard to disagree.

“Nketiah’s emergence has come just at the right time for Arsenal,” Smith said on Sky Sports (via TBR).

“Because Alexandre Lacazette looked like he’d done all he could do this season.

“To come in and do what he’s done is fantastic.”

Thinking about it, Lacazette has never played as much regular football since joining the club, regularly being a substitute or coming off after 60-70 minutes for much of his time in north London, and we may now see the main reason why.

On Eddie however, it is refreshing to see him doing so well in the side, and we can hopefully put off the distraction of his current contract, although if we are lucky, he will play his heart out in hope of earning a key role in our playing squad.

Without those wins over Chelsea, United and most recently West Ham, we would likely be out of the race for fourth, and possibly even at risk of dropping out of the European places altogether.

Could Nketiah prove to be the difference between us playing Champions League football or not? Should we be trying to persuade him to stay?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the teams “character”

https://t.co/OJ6scgbUB5