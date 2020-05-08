Could Project Restart failure boost Arsenal summer window?

There is many doubt over whether Premier League chiefs will agree to Project Restart’s current plans, which could see two or three teams lose their status in the top flight without another ball being kicked.

Belgium and France have already made the decision to end their campaigns, whilst naming a champion and following through with the relegation of certain sides.

While the UK government and the PL have remained adamant that they wish to figure out a way for the division to be completed in a safe manner, there is still the possibility that clubs could vote against it, while there is also cause for concern from players over a possible return also.

Should football not return, the FA will have a huge decision on whether to follow through with promotions and relegations, as well as whether to name Liverpool as champions, and I personally cannot see us starting next season with the same 20 teams.

While Bournemouth would be the most infuriated with a decision to relegate them, as they current sit joint on points with the teams in 16th and 17th in the division, and trailing by just one and three goals respectively.

It could be that a decision will be taken similarly to that of the French association, who will be allowing two promotions and two demotions this summer, which would leave Villa to feel the most hard done-by, especially having played a match less, in which a win would have seen them climb up into sixteenth.

As it stands, at least the bottom two teams are nigh-on certain to be relegated in my opinion should football not return, and while no football would be hugely detrimental to clubs finances in the PL, these two teams would have the added loss of being relegated.

This could well see these two sides forced into selling their best assets for much-reduced fees, but which players from Aston Villa and Norwich could have an impact at Arsenal?

Jack Grealish is the most obvious target, and you could argue that his recent off-the-field antics may have already lowered his asking price. Problem being that Chelsea and Manchester United are also linked with his signature, and Villa could well hold out for a hefty fee.

John McGinn however is another at Villa who is deserving of huge praise. The Scottish international was easily the Villain’s best player in the early stages of the campaign, and is a constant goal threat from the deeper midfield role. He could well pose as a cheaper alternative to Dani Ceballos, while bringing a greater goal threat also.

Another option for the same role is Norwich’s Emi Buendia. The Argentine central star is his club’s main outlet for assists, and while he has struggled to score this term, you could argue that he would have if he was able to pass to himself…

While Todd Cantwell is an exciting prospect, I’m not sure he would relish the step-up to our playing squad, and think he would struggle to feature heavily in any of our advanced roles, while defender Max Aarons could be another story.

Aarons can play on either flank of the defence, and could well come in to take the place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and the so-far unused Cedric Soares.

At 20 years-old Mikel Arteta may well be able to mould the youngster into the ‘inverted full-back‘ that he craves, while also helping us to offload three wages in the coming window.

How likely do you think that an agreement can be made between all those involved to return to action? Which players amongst the current bottom sides should we be monitoring?

Patrick