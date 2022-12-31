Could Rabiot be the backup midfielder that Arsenal needs?

A top Serie A club is concerned that an Arsenal-linked midfielder will leave them.

Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey have been outstanding in the Arsenal midfield this season. Partey keeps the Gunners defensively alert by linking up the team’s defence and attack through Odegaard and Xhaka, who not only creates chances going forward but also feeds the attackers.

Arteta currently has one of the best midfield units in the Premier League. Even so, there is concern about the lack of quality backups for the trio. This fear is fueling Arteta’s push to bring in another midfielder.

Several top midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but could Adrien Rabiot be the man Arteta seeks? In terms of going for him, how close is Arsenal to bringing him on board?

Rabiot is in the final six months of his contract with Juve, and according to CMW, the Serie A giants are attempting to persuade him to extend his contract, which is proving too difficult. The last meeting to discuss his contract extension has been scheduled, but Juve is confident that the Frenchman will leave them in 2023.

This is welcome news for Arsenal fans, who have been subjected to reports linking them with a move for the versatile midfielder in recent weeks.

With Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, and Adrien Rabiot in the mix, Arteta’s midfield could be dominant.

