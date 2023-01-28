Could Real Madrid tempt Bukayo Saka into a big money move to Spain?

The place to be is Arsenal. Although he did not join as widely anticipated, Mudryk’s desperate flirting with Arsenal before snubbing them for Chelsea demonstrates this, but why am I reminding you about Mudryk? Sorry for that.

Is it worth it for other top teams to pursue Arsenal players? It’s not just Arteta’s brilliant tactics that have Arsenal flying this season; Arsenal players have played every game as if it were the final. Bukayo Saka is one player who has truly demonstrated what he is all about and what it means to represent Arsenal.

Saka is turning into quite the player! He is a player who Arsenal fans regard as priceless. Saka is considered “untouchable” by many Gunners, but Spanish news outlet El Nacional, as per 90MIN, claims Real Madrid believes they can steal him from Arsenal. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly interested in bringing the Arsenal winger to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Champions League winners are motivated by the fact that Saka has yet to commit to his future with Arsenal since his current contract expires in 2024.

Ultimately, Real Madrid is just one of many clubs interested in Saka’s services. Who wouldn’t want him given his current form? He has 7 goals and 7 assists in 19 Premier League games. But in the end, Saka appears to be a player who wouldn’t want to leave Arteta’s band, at least not anytime soon.

Where would any current Gooner want to go if Arsenal won the Premier League and returned to the Champions League?

Darren N



