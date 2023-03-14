Could Reiss Nelson want guarantees of playing time before re-signing for Arsenal?

With a number of Arsenal attackers out due to injury or illness, Reiss Nelson appears set to get more chances after a standout performance against Bournemouth and a solid performance last Thursday against Sporting Lisbon, where SofaScore awarded him a 7.3 out of 10, but he was only given 18 minutes against Fulham

Certainly, the versatile Hale End Graduate will have the opportunity to prove his worth, and if the Bournemouth encounter were the SI Unit, I’m sure he’l impress. But now the issue is for Arsenal: what plans do they have for the 23-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer? As things stand, many of Arsenal’s rivals are considering the attacker as an ideal free transfer. Graeme Bailey believes the only sane thing for Arsenal to do is offer him a new deal and hope he isn’t corrupted with the thought he could go elsewhere and easily be a starter.

“The only thing they can do is offer him a contract. But what they can’t do is offer him guarantees over playing time. That is the main issue Arsenal face. The only thing they can do is offer him a contract. But what they can’t do is offer him guarantees over playing time,” Bailey said on TeamTalk. Of which if Arsenal are not quick about it they may end up strengthening their direct rivals.

As the Pundit went on to add, “I understand nearly half the Premier League have an interest in him, as well as teams abroad. The player is considering his options. Of course he wants to remain at his hometown club. But in reality – and in terms of his future progression – he may very well decide his future lies elsewhere.”

Last season, Nketiah was in the same situation as Nelson is now; the Arsenal attacker was set to be a free agent in the summer, but he managed to play himself into a £100 million-per-week contract. Nelson could also land a rich contract in the future weeks, so keep an eye on him!

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids